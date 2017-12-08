Best overall: 15-in MacBook Pro (2015)

See at Apple

The 15-inch MacBook Pro (2015) doesn't have a TouchBar or Touch ID, USB-C or Thunderbolt 3. What it does have is a MagSafe 2 power connector, two Thunderbolt 2 ports, two USB-A ports (USB 3 spec), an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an SDHC card slot. And if you absolutely need them, you can get dongles for Ethernet and FireWire. Yeah, it's a legacy dream machine.

Starts at $1999 but you can find them cheaper refurbished.

Bottom-line: The 15-inch MacBook Pro (2015) may not have the latest processors, but it has all the familiar ports.

One more thing: The 15-inch MacBook Pro (2015) also has a traditional scissor-switch keyboard. None of that new, low-travel butterfly-switch stuff.