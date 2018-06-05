Best MacBook skins & decals

Skins and decals are a great way to change up the look of your (somewhat boring-looking) MacBook so that it reflects your individual style. If you're obsessed with bright patterns, a specific TV show, cats, minimalist patterns, or the latest social media trend, there's totally a decal or skin to match your quirky, unique fashion sense!

Some are full skins that cover your MacBook entirely, while some of the others just cover the keyboard. It all depends on what you're looking for and what suits your tastes best.

Here are a few options to consider as you hunt for the perfect decal for you and your MacBook!