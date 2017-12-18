Best overall: 13-inch MacBook Pro

See at Apple

The 13-inch MacBook Pro can currently be maxed out with a 3.5 GHz Intel Core i7 "Kabylake" processor and Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650, 16 GB of 2133MHz memory, and up to 1 TB of solid-state storage. It includes a 13.3-inch 2560 x 1600 Retina display, which means the pixels are so dense they disappear at normal viewing distances, and Apple's new Force Touch trackpad, which simulates both standard trackpad clicks, and also enables secondary Force Clicks and pressure sensitive drawing. There's also an option for Touch Bar and Touch ID, the latter of which is incredibly convenient for everything from logging in to authenticating Apple Pay. Thanks to Kaby Lake, it can also hardware accelerate next-generation HEVC (H.265) video. Also now available in silver and space gray.

Starts at $1299.

Bottom line: With almost as much power as the 15-inch MacBook Pro, and almost as much portability as the 13-inch MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is the best-balanced machine in Apple's lineup.

One more thing: If you need even more power and pixels, and don't mind the weight, go with the quad-core 15-inch MacBook Pro.

One older thing: The 2016 MacBook Pro only includes USB-C / Thunderbolt 3 ports. If you need legacy ports and hate dongles, Apple still sells the 15-inch 2015 MacBook Pro with USB-A, Thunderbolt 2, and HDMI ports, and the 13-inch MacBook Air.