The time is nearly upon us. On Tuesday, March 14, 2017 (mark it on your calendars — like it's not already there!), the NCAA Division I Basketball Tournament begins and all the coverage the comes along with it. Whether you're following your favorite team, just want to keep up-to-date on your bracket, or want to watch every game you can, there's an app that can make life a lot easier! CBS Sports

CBS Sports partly owns March Madness, so if you have a cable subscription and want to see all the games first-hand, then this is the app for you. Tune in to your favorite games on the Apple TV app or keep discreetly up-to-date with the Apple Watch app. You can create brackets and pools between you and friends and family, and you can get news updates on the entire tournament, as well as any other sports that tickle your fancy, right in the app. CBS Sports is the best way to get everything March Madness straight from the horse's mouth. Note: You do need a cable subscription to watch any live games. Free - Download now theScore

My personal favorite sports app, theScore, is the perfect way to stay on top of all of your favorite leagues. You can choose your favorite teams, even follow individual players, and receive live notifications for the games that you can't sit down to watch. You'll receive news updates for all your favorites and if you're at the game or in front of the TV to watch the action, you can simply mute notifications for that particular game (excellent feature). If you love all things sports and are looking for an app that you'll use even after March Madness ends, then check out theScore. Free - Download now ESPN Tournament Challenge

The ESPN Tournament Challenge is built for the sole purpose of creating March Madness brackets and competing with other users for the chance to with $10,000. You can create up to 25 brackets and you might even win a trip to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational. Creating brackets is quick and easy, thanks to the autofill feature, and the Bracketcast feature uses live scoring to help you follow upsets and underdogs, showing you in real time how they impact your brackets. Compete in groups or on your own and even compete alongside or against celebrities and fan groups from all over the U.S. If you want to get in on the game and make things even more exciting, then check out the Tournament Challenge. Free - Download now SeatGeek

Want to experience the true madness of March Madness? Then you need to be right there and SeatGeek can help you out. In a sort of Kayak fashion. SeatGeek searches all the top online ticketing services, like StubHub and eBay, as well as the smaller ones to find you tickets to all the big games. You'll be able to comparison shop and find the best deals on seats. Once March Madness ends, you'll still be able to use SeatGeek to find the best deals on concert tickets and tickets to Broadway shows. Free - Download now NCAA March Madness Live

Available only in the U.S., NCAA March Madness Live is your one-stop shop for making your picks and watching every game live. You'll get a free 3-hour preview, and then you'll need a TV subscription to watch the rest across TBS, TNT, and truTV, though, according to the app description, you don't need a paid TV subscription to watch CBS games. You can also listen to a live radio broadcast from every game and see exclusive videos on-demand, which include classic games and your favorite teams. You can also view team rosters, stay up-to-date with news and highlights, and even get alerts on your Apple Watch. If you live for all things March Madness, then NCAA March Madness Live is the app for you. Free - Download now FanCred