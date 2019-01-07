The Blue Yeti is often recommended if you're simply playing games and need to communicate with friends and guildmates. It's also a fantastic microphone for streamers too, thanks to included features, sound quality, and ease-of-use. It's also not too expensive.
This professional microphone is built around three condenser capsules and includes bi-directional, omnidirectional, and stereo recording options. It's not only fully compatible with Macs, but also rocks physical controls for volume, gain, and even a mute button.
Who should buy this microphone
Whether you're an enthusiastic gamer, part-time streamer, or a "filthy casual" the Blue Yeti is a microphone worth purchasing for the sound quality alone.
Is it a good time to buy this microphone?
Absolutely. Microphones don't really get better over time with subsequent revisions, especially not regarding sound recording quality. Picking up the Blue Yeti now will not see you left out down the line should a new version be released. You'll be able to enjoy excellent sound quality regardless. If you need a microphone right now, go ahead and buy one.
Reasons to buy
- Latency-free playback
- Great sound quality
- Bi-directional, omnidirectional, and stereo
- USB interface
- Compatible with microphone mounts
Reasons not to buy
- No XLR support
High-quality audio capture
Streaming to an audience requires you to be entertaining to watch, good (or not so good) at games, and a microphone to capture your voice. A cheap $10 headset with a built-in microphone would suffice, but it won't provide the best experience for viewers who tune in. To take your streaming game to the next level, you need to purchase a microphone that offers a far superior sound quality.
The Blue Yeti is one such microphone, and it happens to not cost a small fortune. The excellent sound capture results in crisp audio to allow your audience to hear everything clearly. It's also incredibly easy to use — there's no need to purchase a complex sound system thanks to the USB interface. Simply plug and talk.
The Blue Yeti sounds great and won't blow your budget
If you're not a fan of using the included stand, which only raises the microphone slightly off the desk, the Yeti can be hooked up to a microphone mount or arm. This will allow you to configure the microphone in a custom setup. You might also want to pick up a pop filter for even better sound quality.
Alternatives to the Blue Yeti
The Yeti is a basic choice, so it's not for everyone. We've rounded up several alternatives that will be just fine for streaming and other use cases.
Runner-up
Audio-Technica ATR2500
A stunning, affordable microphone
Perfect for gaming or streaming online, Audio-Technica's ATR2500 USB microphone delivers high-quality, professional sound for any video game experience and at a great price too.
The microphone comes with a headphone jack that allows you to listen directly as you record or talk live (just like the Blue Yeti), as well as adjustable volume control for your headphones. The ATR2500 cardioid polar pattern also helps stop any feedback or distortion from the sides or the rear of the unit as you record with your preferred software.
Value pick
Samson G Track Pro
When you need the best for your money, go Samson
An excellent choice for streamers, it's also great for musicians since you can plug an instrument directly into the microphone.
What you get with the Samson G Track Pro is a great quality condenser microphone with a built-in USB audio interface. That means superb sound along with a mixer on the front to tune the levels of the mic, your headphones, and instrument. You've got three polar patterns, mono or 2-track recording modes, and headphone monitoring — all inside a microphone that's built like a tank.
Portable pick
Razer Seiren X
Affordable, portable, and packed full of features.
The Razer Seiren X is Razer's most affordable microphone and comes with a built-in shock mount — built inside the microphone, no less.
When you find yourself switching locations frequently and need a microphone that can be taken along for the ride, the Razer Seiren X is one you can rely on. Thanks to its built-in shock mount, this microphone can quickly be attached to different mounts without much hassle. It has a super-cardioid pickup pattern which is more focused on your voice and does a solid job of isolating background noise. Throw in zero-latency monitoring through headphones and you've got a great package at a great price.
Bottom line
The Blue Yeti is a solid microphone that offers high-quality recording for any streamer. That said, it's not the best solution for every streamer, which is where our alternative picks come into play.
