The Blue Yeti is often recommended if you're simply playing games and need to communicate with friends and guildmates. It's also a fantastic microphone for streamers too, thanks to included features, sound quality, and ease-of-use. It's also not too expensive.

This professional microphone is built around three condenser capsules and includes bi-directional, omnidirectional, and stereo recording options. It's not only fully compatible with Macs, but also rocks physical controls for volume, gain, and even a mute button.

Who should buy this microphone

Whether you're an enthusiastic gamer, part-time streamer, or a "filthy casual" the Blue Yeti is a microphone worth purchasing for the sound quality alone.

Is it a good time to buy this microphone?

Absolutely. Microphones don't really get better over time with subsequent revisions, especially not regarding sound recording quality. Picking up the Blue Yeti now will not see you left out down the line should a new version be released. You'll be able to enjoy excellent sound quality regardless. If you need a microphone right now, go ahead and buy one.

Reasons to buy Latency-free playback

Great sound quality

Bi-directional, omnidirectional, and stereo

USB interface

Compatible with microphone mounts Reasons not to buy No XLR support

High-quality audio capture

Streaming to an audience requires you to be entertaining to watch, good (or not so good) at games, and a microphone to capture your voice. A cheap $10 headset with a built-in microphone would suffice, but it won't provide the best experience for viewers who tune in. To take your streaming game to the next level, you need to purchase a microphone that offers a far superior sound quality.

The Blue Yeti is one such microphone, and it happens to not cost a small fortune. The excellent sound capture results in crisp audio to allow your audience to hear everything clearly. It's also incredibly easy to use — there's no need to purchase a complex sound system thanks to the USB interface. Simply plug and talk.

The Blue Yeti sounds great and won't blow your budget

If you're not a fan of using the included stand, which only raises the microphone slightly off the desk, the Yeti can be hooked up to a microphone mount or arm. This will allow you to configure the microphone in a custom setup. You might also want to pick up a pop filter for even better sound quality.

Alternatives to the Blue Yeti

The Yeti is a basic choice, so it's not for everyone. We've rounded up several alternatives that will be just fine for streaming and other use cases.