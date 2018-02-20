The Nintendo Switch has proven itself to be a powerhouse worthy of the Nintendo legacy. Gamers have embraced the tablet console hybrid with around 15 million units sold. After about a year on the market, there is now a ton of killer games available on the Nintendo eShop. This may see some gamers running into the problem of where to put all those games. If you're anything like me then the meager 32GB of storage available on the Switch when you first take it out of the box is not nearly enough. With the sheer volume of fantastic games in the eShop that can be downloaded directly to your Switch, storage can quickly become an issue. If you are looking to put a little extra space on your Switch then you are going to want to expand your storage with a microSD card. Here are some of the fastest and best microSD cards available for use on the Nintendo Switch. Samsung EVO+ 256GB

Samsung's very-highest-of-the-high-end microSD card isn't cheap, but you're also getting a winning combination of performance and storage capacity. This is the best card to get if you know you'll be downloading most of your Switch games from the Nintendo eShop, as it not only will hold the most games but will load those games faster than most other cards! Plus, Samsung EVO+ is water, temperature, X-ray and magnetic proof, so you needn't worry about it getting damaged while you're out and about challenge your friends to a gaming showdown. This one's expensive, at about $130, but it's HUGE at 256GB. See at Amazon

PNY Elite 128GB

If you want a nice high storage capacity without breaking the bank, PNY's UHS-I 128GB card is a good option — roughly $50 gets you a staggering amount of storage, and with pretty fast read speeds to boot — up to 85MB/s. It's about the lowest price we've seen for a 128GB card, and a great way to ensure you have lots of space for all the goodies you want to have on your Switch. See at Amazon

Lexar Professional 1000x 32GB UHS-II/U3

If you wouldn't mind picking up a microSD card to use the multiple devices, you're probably concerned about speed and less concerned about size. The $40 Lexar Professional 1000x uses UHS-II flash memory and boasts read speeds of up to 150MB/sec. This card is great if you want a little extra storage just in case and aren't planning on installing a lot of games from the Nintendo eShop. Plus, if you are concerned about space and you're up for paying about $15 more, you can double your capacity to 64GB. See at Amazon SanDisk Extreme PRO 64GB UHS-I/U3