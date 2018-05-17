Best Overall Verizon Hotspot: Jetpack MiFi 7730L

The Verizon Jetpack MiFi 7730L is best Verizon hotspot thanks to its fast preformance speeds, excellent preformance speeds, and 14-hour battery life.

The large and bright screen allows you to see all the pertinent information, like who's using the network, your current reception level, and even lets you access the menu. Plus, the Jetpack MiFi 7730L even has a USB-C outlet that's capable of charging up your phone while you're on the go should you need a top-up.

The Wirecutter put the Verizon Jetpack MiFi 7730L through the paces and tested it in myltiple cities across the U.S. and were very impressed with how well it preformed.

"In our tests, the 7730L connected instantly almost all the time, aside from inconsistent performance in the crowded Austin Convention Center during South by Southwest—an unfriendly environment for wireless connectivity in general. Download speeds maxed out at 138.7 Mbps in Baltimore but averaged 59 Mbps over the test period, including some of those dreadful results in Austin. Uploads averaged 16 Mbps."

Not only can you access the internet with your devices, the Jetpack MiFi 7730L's 802.11ac Wi-Fi is rated to handle up to 15 devices, meaning if you need to, you can help a friend or two.

The Jetpack MiFi 7730L is $200 outright, but you can get it through Verizon on a 2-year contract for $99.