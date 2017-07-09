Best mousepads for Mac

What's the best mousepad for Mac? Check out these stylish options!

Although mousepads may seem old and outdated, there are many benefits to having them around. They can protect your desk or table from scratches, prevent and hinder unwanted mouse movement, and give you a convenient place to put your mouse so you don't lose track of it. Plus, mousepads don't have to look like they came out of a cereal box — you can get gorgeous mousepads that won't look out-of-place sitting next to your beautiful Mac.

Here are our favorites!

Jelly Comb aluminum gmousepad

Jelly Comb's aluminum gaming mouse pad is beautiful, pure and simple.

The aluminum finish means your mouse will always glide smoothly around the pad, preventing you from having any frustration when it comes to movement. Plus, the pad is a massive 11.81 inches x 9.45 inches, giving you all the space you need to maneuver however you wish.

The icing on this cake is the well-polished edges, which give the entire mousepad that sophisticated style. You have your choice of black or silver for around $12.

multifun reusable non-slip rubber mousepad

If you prefer a more minimalist design, the multifun reusable non-slip rubber mousepad is perfect for you.

It's a thin silicone pad with an adhesive back, which allows you to secure it to any surface, so you don't have to worry about it shifting while you're using it. Plus, the adhesive is reusable and won't leave any residue, so you can move it whenever you want.

The multifun also has an oleophobic coating to prevent any stains, making the tracking surface much easier to clean.

You can find the multifun mousepad in gold, black, gray, and white, giving you plenty of options to find the perfect color for your desk, starting at $10.

dodocool leather mousepad

Although the dodocool leather mousepad has a name that may make you giggle, its product is no joke. This 7.5-inch square mousepad is made of leather that has been treated with a water-resistant coating, which prevents staining and helps your mouse glide smoothly over its surface.

The leather looks unassuming but sharp sitting on your desk, so you don't have to worry about it appearing out of style. Plus, you can get it in a plethora of colors, including wild ones, like hot pink, so it can stand out or blend in as much as you like.

If you're rough on your mousepads, grab a couple of these, since they're only $7 apiece.

Logitech G440 gaming mouse pad

The Logitech G440 gaming mousepad is perfect for all you Mac gamers out there.

Made out of a hard plastic, the Logitech G440 will let your mouse glide with ease across its surface. Plus, it's huge! the G440 is 14 x 11 inches, giving you all the space you could possibly need to perform even the most complicated of mouse movements and with the small rubber feet on the bottom, you won't need worry about it sliding everywhere.

Pick one up for $29.

Lextra MouseRug

If you want to add a bit of pizzazz and eastern fashion to your desk, check out the MouseRug from Lextra. These mousepads are made to look like Persian rugs, with different designs depending on your style. Each MouseRug is made from nylon fiber, and the bottom is made of grippy latex so that your MouseRug doesn't become a flying carpet.

If you're looking for something a bit different and love a soft, smooth gliding surface for your mouse, check these out. They start around $20.

Thanks to commenter Narrator Jack for the tip!

SteelSeries QcK+

With 78% of Amazon reviewers (out of over 9,300) rating the QcK+ mousepad from SteelSeries 5 stars, you can buy with confidence knowing that you're getting a great gaming mousepad for only $15. This thick mousepad is perfect for uneven surface, and its cloth surface should keep gunk from building up under your mouse.

The base is made of rubber to keep it from slipping all over the place. If the QcK+ doesn't catch your fancy, there are plenty of other options in SteelSeries' QcK line that will hopefully catch your fancy (the Prism is cool as hell).

Thanks to commenter michaelq for the tip!

What's under your mouse?

Do you use a mousepad? Did we miss an awesome one in this roundup? Sound off in the comments below!