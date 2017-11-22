Your Apple Watch can help you get things done, but sometimes, you're the most productive when you have the right song playing. Don't go through your life without music, download these excellent music apps for your Apple Watch and take your favorite tunes with you! Apple Music

Pandora Radio

Shazam

TuneIn Radio Pro

djay 2 for iPhone Apple Music

Straight from the source, Apple Music on the Apple Watch will not only let you control your music from your wrist but also access specific playlists. You can sync over the weekly playlists that Apple curates for you — New Music Mix, Favorites Mix, and Chill Mix — and you can even automatically sync the albums and playlists that you listen to a lot with the Heavy Rotation playlist or any playlists or albums you choose to sync over manually. Plus, any of the synced content will be available even when it's not connected to your iPhone or data. Of course, a big reason the Apple Music for Apple Watch is so useful is the ability to control your music from your wrist without having to touch your iPhone. Skip tracks, adjust the volume, play and pause music all from your wrist meaning you can keep your phone in your pocket, bag, or purse and still enjoy your music with ease. Apple Music starts with a three-month free trial, but if you like the service and want to keep it, you'll need to pay at least $9.99 a month. Pandora Radio

Pandora Radio is a huge music streaming service that revolves around creating "radio stations" based on the genres and artists that you enjoy. The Pandora Apple Watch app lets you control your playback with ease right on your wrist, and you can even give tracks a thumbs up or thumbs down to indicate whether you like the song or not. Whether you want to browse the popular stations of the day, or you create a new station for yourself, you can find them on the Apple Watch and listen to them with the tap of your finger. Pandora will also send you notifications with suggests of new stuff to listen to right to your wrist so that you can discover new music with ease. The Pandora Radio app is free to download but does require a monthly subscription. Free - Download Now Shazam

Have you ever been in a coffee shop, restaurant, or pub and have been curious about what song they are playing in the background? Shazam is the app that answers that burning question. "What song is that?". Simple in execution, just launch the Shazam app on your Apple Watch and tap the screen. The app will listen to the music it's hearing (the clearer the music, the better) and identify the song that's playing. From there, you can listen to a small clip of the song right on your wrist to make sure it's the right one. Free - Download Now TuneIn Radio Pro