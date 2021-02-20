Whether you're missing the club or want to inject some awesome tunes into your life, rhythm games are a great way to feed that love of music. If you feel like getting your groove on, we've gathered the best Nintendo Switch music games available right now. For the most part, these games are family friendly with lots of players allowed, but a few are for two players only.

★ Featured favorite : Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda We're suckers for a good Zelda game, and Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda is no exception. Explore the randomly generated world as Link or Zelda and fight enemies on the beat of remixed Legend of Zelda classics on your way to victory. $40 at Amazon

$25 at Nintendo

The beat of your own drum : Taiko no Tatsujin Rhythmic Adventure Pack Staff Pick This pack includes both installments of Taiko no Tatsujin, a rhythm adventure series that follows an adorably anthropomorphized Japanese drum. Swing the Joy-Cons like drumsticks to hit notes at the right times to fight your enemies in both Rhythmic Adventures 1 and 2, where you travel through time and the world, respectively, to defeat villains who are messing things up for everyone. Taiko Mode is included, so if you just want to beat your drum instead of following the story, you can totally do that instead. $50 at Best Buy

$35 at Nintendo Bring the club to you : Just Dance 2021 In the edition of Just Dance, you can use Joy-Cons or the Just Dance Controller app on your phone to copy your avatar's dance moves and feel like a popstar. Up to six players can join in, and with eight new kid-friendly songs, this is a good one for the whole family. If you love dancing, check out the 40+ new songs, plus one month of Just Dance Unlimited, which gives you access to a library of over 600 songs. $30 at Amazon

$30 at Nintendo Rocky's got nothing on you : Fitness Boxing 2 If you're missing your gym and can't exercise outside to work out because winter, check out Fitness Boxing 2. Use your Joy-Cons to match your one-two punches with the music for a good indoor workout. You can play with two players and customize your workout to remove certain moves if you have an injury (or if you just don't like it). Plus, your save data from the first game carries over, so you get to keep your boxing history. $35 at Best Buy

$50 at Nintendo Karaoke at its finest : Let's Sing 2021 If you don't feel like sweating but still want to play one of the best Switch music games, try belting one out and giving your voice a workout instead. With 30 international hits and more song packs available online, Let's Sing 2021 will make you feel like a popstar in no time. Play with up to eight people or on your own if you're feeling shy. $40 at Nintendo Tickle those ivory keys : Deemo -Reborn- Deemo tells a heart-warming tale of friendship of how Deemo, a lone pianist, helps a girl who fell from the sky find her way home. This installment is fully remade into 3D from the original 2D game, including more puzzles, new storylines, and performances. You can explore the world to unlock new songs and figure out puzzles to advance the story. When playing the piano, you can choose to use a controller but we recommend touch-mode for a more immersive experience. $25 at Nintendo Dance crew, unite! : Floor Kids Unlock eight characters, collect hundreds of dance moves, build your crew, and win over the crowds with your skills and original dance style. The awesome hand-drawn style provides a charming backdrop and unique characters. Paired with an original soundtrack by Kid Koala, Floor Kids keeps you dancing through the city, either on your own or with another crew member with local co-op. $20 at Nintendo

Whether you want to work up a sweat or just want a good rhythm without getting off the couch, these games have you covered!

If you want a musically inclined adventure game, Cadence of Hyrule is a great place to start, but if you just want to beat a drum without committing to an entire storyline, Taiko Mode in Taiko no Tatsujin Rhythmic Adventure Pack is the way to go.

If you're looking for a musical workout, it'll be between Just Dance 2021 and Fitness Boxing 2. Get up and shake it or just crank up the volume — either way, these are the best Switch music games!