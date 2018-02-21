Whether it was intentional or not, it would seem to me that the Nintendo Switch was perfectly designed to play old school games on. Yes, it's a powerful piece of machinery, but there is something magical about playing games from your childhood in the palm of your hand. It's one thing to dream about a device that plays every old school game you could ever want, but the reality is far more complicated than my dreams would indicate The only issue with making things like this a reality is when you get to the inevitable licensing issues. Fortunately, there seems to be one old-school console where licensing code has been cracked.

It is time to rejoice because it seems as if we are going to be seeing a pretty consistent stream of Neo Geo titles marching onto the Nintendo Switch. Released in the beginning of the 90's the Neo Geo was lauded for its seemingly endless parade of great fighting titles. When I was a kid the Neo Geo was far outside of our price range. However, I am now an adult and a great multitude of the great Neo Geo titles can be had on my Switch for less than ten dollars each.

If you are thinking about dipping your toe into the ever-growing pool of Neo Geo games on the Switch, here are some of the best available.

King of Fighters '98