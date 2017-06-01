Best new apps for iPhone and iPad

What are the hottest new apps on the App Store right now? These!

Best new and updated apps

This week, bring your physical documents into the digital world, create colorful unique works of art using your own photos, and much much more.

Adobe Scan - The latest in Adobe's suite of mobile apps, Scan uses optical character recognition (OCR) to bring your physical documents into the digital realm. The app recognizes documents, receipts, pictures, business cards, and even whiteboards, and can turn any of them into a PDF. When using the app's camera mode, Scan can automatically recognize and capture and image of your document. Tap the Save PDF button to save your documents to Adobe's Document Cloud as PDFs. You can send those newly-created PDFs to Adobe's Acrobat Reader app to search for, highlight, and select text, just as you would a standard PDF. - Free - Download Now

Font Candy - Spice up your photos with a curated collection of fonts and other effects. The app features 45 curated fonts that you can overlay onto your images to create unique designs. The app also features a number of built-in quotes, ready to stick onto your artwork. Easily share your work on social media, or use your designs to create custom phone cases, t-shirts, and more. If you need additional tools or fonts, you can always purchase them within the app, while you can also remove the Font Candy watermark from your work for $0.99 - Free - Download Now

CameraBag Mobile 3 - CameraBag Mobile wants to be your go-to app for editing photos on your iPhone. Rather than tiny thumbnails, CameraBag offers large previews of your current photo in each of its available filters, letting you easily compare your photos under different filters to find the exact right look for you. You can make precise adjustments to both your photos and filters, and star you favorites so they're at the top of the list for you next image. You can get additional filters with a $1.99 in-app purchase. - Free - Download Now

Nomorobo - For many, robocalls are a constant annoyance, interrupting your day and wasting your time. With Nomorobo and iOS 10, you can block those calls that damage your calm. The app offers real-time screening of robocalls, and when a call comes in, the app, will match the number against its database of known robocall numbers. Important automated calls can still get through, however, including weather alerts and school notifications. Nomorobo also says that it keeps you data private, never looking at your calls or contacts. - Free - Download Now

Accompany - Accompany is your dedicated corporate assistant, looking for information on the people and companies that you have to deal with each day at the office. The app scans your calendar to find people attached to your appointments and looks up useful information about them. The app itself has its own calendar that offers an information-rich environment to help you prepare for meetings. You can also get a customized news feed about companies and professionals you're most interested in. - Free - Download Now

Gaia GPS - Take to the outdoors and explore with the help of Gaia GPS. The app offers highly-detailed maps, including labeled satellite maps, current and historical topographical maps, and more. Find trails and plan wilderness excursions using the detailed information on offer in Gaia GPS. Get trail highlights, collect information on different points of interest around you, and and download maps for offline use. The app, available for phones, tablets, and computers, keeps everything in sync so you can access your plans or records whenever you need to. - Free - Download Now

Featured apps

Get ready for summer by getting in shape with these apps. Find a new workout routine, or get healthy and delicious recipes for a better diet with this collection of featured apps.

Beachbody On Demand - Workout with proven programs from some of the best fitness trainers in the world. No equipment is required, and you can perform some of the workouts in as little as 10 minutes. There are hundreds of programs for strength training, cardio, yoga, and much more. Stream lessons to your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, or download them for offline instruction. You can purchase individual courses, or sign up for a monthly ($14.99) or yearly ($99.99) subscription to get access to every premium program. - Free - Download Now

Fit Men Cook - Get simple, healthy recipes that are also easy on your wallet. Fit Men Cook automatically organizes recipes placed into your shopping cart by store aisle to take some of the hassle out of grocery shopping. The app can also track what you eat, and share that data with the Health app. The app recently added another 25 new recipes to its library, while making major updates to existing recipes. - $3.99 - Download Now

Freeletics - This app is all about helping you get into shape, creating programs to fit your needs. The apps customized programs include a wide variety of exercises and adapts to your schedule, fitness level, and goals. Each 10-30 minute workout uses only your body weight, requiring no equipment. Each exercise comes with a detailed instructional video to properly demonstrate how it's done. With a three-month subscription, you can get yourself a coach that analyzes your performance after each workout. - Free - Download Now

Free app of the week

The Robot Factory - Kids can explore their creativity and a love of science in this robot-creation app. Use millions of combinations of parts to create your robot, customizing everything from what kind of legs they have to the color.

Here's some of what you can look forward to with The Robot Factory:

Build thousands of different robots from 100 parts.

Test your robots to see if they will (or won't!) walk, run, hop, and fly.

Try out physics-driven robot parts in real world situations; swap them out for different results.

Colorize your robots with nine different color schemes.

Record your own robot sounds.

Collect your robots in your own showroom. Keep an eye on them, day or night!

Send text messages with robot stickers! Sticker pack is included.

Make your robots dance.

Intuitive, safe, and kid-friendly design.

You can get The Robot Factory for free from the App Store until June 8.