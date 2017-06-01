Here's what's new in iOS gaming this week!

Every Thursday I go on a quest to find all the notable new games released on the App Store over the week, but instead of taking all the gold and experience for myself, I pass my knowledge on to you! Whether you're looking for new games, games on-sale, or wondering if your favorite game got a big update, I'll break down all the notable iOS gaming news for you!

New games of the week

Need something new and shiny? Every week tons of games hit the App Store, and I keep track, so you don't have to; here are the notable releases for this week.

Predynastic Egypt

Get transported back to the ancient world with the strategy simulation game Predynastic Egypt!

Starting in 5000 B.C. you'll need to lead the Egyptian people through times of drought, famine, war, and a plethora of other events that actually happened in history! Your end goal: the unification of Upper and Lower Egypt.

Manage your resources wisely and don't forget to invest in infrastructure, religion, philosophy, and medicine to survive all the disastrous events and prosper to the proper empire you're destined to be!

Oh...Sir! The Hollywood Roast

A spin-off to the 2016 indie title Oh...Sir! The Hollywood Roast takes its infamous insult to the streets where the magic is made.

Play online multiplayer, local multiplayer, or solo as you hurl insults at some of hollywoods biggest — and copyright friendly — stars! This bizzare take on the arcade fire genre will leave you in stitches.

Don't judge this game by it's cover, it's a little deeper than you think! With special combos and weaknesses in characters, you'll need add little strategy to your insults to make them really hurt!

Magikarp Jump!

If you're tired of walking around your city, trying to catch all the Pokémon in Pokémon GO, but are still looking to satisfy your Poké-thirst, you'll want to give Magikarp Jump a try.

If you're a player of the Pokémon series, you'll know that Magikarp is one of the lamest and most pathetic Pokémon in the entire series; however, if there is one thing Magikarp can do well, it's jump around like a fish out of water. If you're a Pokémon fan or even a casual game fan, there's a lot to love in this colorful and nostalgic little game. Plus, it's already picking up tons of five-star reviews; people seem to be enjoying the simplicity of Magikarp Jump! Here's everything you need to know about Magikarp Jump!

Free - Download Now

Games on sale this week

Good things come to those who wait! Every week games go on sale, and you can take advantage of great savings. Here are the notable sales of this week.

After the End: Forsaken Destiny

The fantastic and beautiful puzzle game After the End: Forsaken Destiny for only $1.99

You'll need to flex those brain muscles as you try and solve the puzzles throughout the game to uncover the mystery of a father and son duo separated by time!

The 3D art is absolutely stunning and the puzzles are a real challenge. Plus, the newest update included an alternate ending for you to discover!

Mini Metro

Do you ever look at your city's public transportation and think you could design it better? Well, Mini Metro will let you try to create your own subway system.

Minimalist in design but complex in its mind-boggling puzzles, Mini Metro provides hours of fun — even if for some of those hours you will be scratching your head.

I love this game so much, it's even made an appearance on our best puzzle games for iPhone and iPad list, it's definitely worth the download!

Alto's Adventure

Beautiful art design mixed with a rich, calming soundtrack makes Alto's Adventure stand out in the ocean of endless runner games on the App Store.

You'll join Alto, a llama herder, on his snowboard as he slides downward on the Alps, rounding up the wooly creatures. The game includes a challenge system and a plethora of unlockable characters, making it entertaining every time you load it up. Plus, the announced sequel, Alto's Odyssey, will hit the App Store sometime this year. Wax up your board and hit the slopes so you can continue Alto's story later in 2017!

Game updates of the week

Games are constantly being updating with new content, bug fixes, gameplay improvements, and special events. I'll highlight a few of the best updates to hit the App Store this week!

Minecraft: Pocket Edition: Lots of new updates in version 1.1 of the game! You can now find llamas wondering about the game, new enhancements like forestwalking will aid you in your blocky-adventure, and a new Skyrim mash-up pack! Plus, the Minecraft Marketplace is now live, giving you access to a ton of new content. See the full list of updates to Minecraft: Pocket Edition on the App Store.

Luke's game of the week.

Old's Man Journey

$2.99 - Download Now

A beautiful hand-painted point-and-click adventure game that will take you on a journey of grief, sorrow, and acceptance.

Left to your own devices, you quickly figure out that your goal in the game is to journey across the various landscapes and uncover the mystery of this old man's past. In order to do this successfully, you'll need to solve a few simple but rewarding puzzles.

I picked up this game and couldn't put it down, the story is heartbreaking and moving, the visuals are stunning, and the soundtrack is the perfect companion to this gorgeous game.

Old Man's Journey — Everything you need to know!

Get more games for less money!

If you download a lot of games and you want to save money on all of them, get an iTunes gift card at a discount! Our friends at Thrifter have complied a list of all the best deals on iTunes gift cards!

Other games you saw this week?

Did I miss anything? Anything you're particularly excited about this week? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter!