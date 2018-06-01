Best new music on iTunes in June 2018

New music this week begins with Ye, the new album from Kanye West. Country fans should be sure to check out the latest album from Luke Combs, This One's for You. You can also pick up the God's Favorite Customer from Father John Misty. Michael Ray has released his latest, Amos. Finally, there's Hell-On, the new album from Neko Case.

As usual, the iTunes Store is offering discounts on recent albums. The sale features work from artists like Juice WRLD, Darius Rucker, Lil Skies, and UPPERROOM for $7.99 or less.

Goodbye & Good Riddance - $7.99 - Download Now

When Was the Last Time - $5.99 - Download Now

Life of a Dark Rose - $7.99 - Download Now

Moments - $4.99 - Download Now

This week's pre-orders begin with Lecrae & Zaytoven with Let the Trap Say Amen, out on June 22. The next week, on June 29, we'll be able to get The Now Now by Gorillaz. Finally, Halestorm will release their latest album, Vicious, on July 27.

