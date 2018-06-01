Best new playlists, shows, and exclusives on Apple Music in June 2018

Exclusives

This week, Apple Music has a new exclusive video from one of its previous Up Next artists, Bad Bunny. The 30-minute video captures a live performance of Bad Bunny in Miami.

Bad Bunny Live in Miami - Check it out!

Best of Beats 1

One of the best parts of Apple's Beats 1 is the lineup of unique shows that the station has assembled. Apple Music subscribers can listen to each full episode on demand, or skip to the new playlist with tracks from that week's show. This week, we've got new episodes from Elton John, St. Vincent, and Jehnny Beth.

Essential Playlists

Apple Music features a number of carefully curated playlists built both by its own experts as well as several influential publications and companies. These lists highlight the week's best music, interesting artists that you should be listening to, and more, and are constantly updated with fresh tracks.

Music playlists

Best of the Week - The Apple Music team has collected the week's biggest and best tracks into a new updating list. This week, enjoy music from Maroon 5, MNEK, Future, and Kumasi Washington. - Get the playlist

Songs of the Summer - Beat the heat with these great tracks that will have you moving all summer, with music from Ariana Grande, Calvin Harris, NOTD, and Dennis Lloyd. - Get the playlist

Thrive - It's Pride month, and this list is chock full of a diverse array of transgender, non-binary, and gender-nonconforming artists to help celebrate the month, with tracks from SOPHIE, Rae Spoon, Shea Diamond, Liniker, and many more. - Get the playlist

Video playlists

Today's Video Hits - Check out the latest hit videos that you should be watching, this week led by Maroon 5, NOTD, Ariana Grande, and Cardi B. - Watch the list

Pride Videos - Celebrate who you are with this selection of videos from the likes of Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston, Sister Sledge, and George Michael. - Watch the list

Classic Video Footwork - Check out the moves of the artists on this list, with Beck, Beyoncé, Sia, Janet Jackson, and more all setting out to dazzle your eyes. - Watch the list

