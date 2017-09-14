How can I accessorize my Nintendo Switch?

Your Nintendo Switch is going to come with everything you need to jump in and start playing, whether you're connected to a television or playing mobile, but there's a lot more to this console. There's never really been a game console quite like this before, and with that in mind, there are some accessories available that you wouldn't normally think of needing.

Here's a list of the essentials, everything you'd need to really enjoy your Switch in every environment.

The Pro Controller

While Nintendo's new Joy-Con setup looks like a lot of fun, when I'm at home on the couch looking to spend a Saturday in Breath of the Wild, I'm going to reach for the Pro Controller.

Not only is the look and feel similar to what exists right now for the Wii U, but the Switch Pro Controller is going to offer a bigger battery and has an NFC receiver baked in for Amiibo support. It's also ready for motion controls as well, so this $69 controller will make a solid alternative when portable as well.

See at Amazon

Nyko Charge Block Pro for Nintendo Switch

If you're going to get a Pro Controller, you might as well go all in and get the nice charging dock Nyko makes for it. Normally the Pro Controller charges over USB-C, but this dock gives you a set of magnetic pins instead. You just drop the Controller in the dock when not in use, and that way it's always charged when you need it.

Nyko is asking $20 for the Charge Block Pro, and it's well worth it if you plan to use the Pro Controller a lot!

See at Amazon

Extra Joy-Con Controller

If you've been playing Minecraft: Nintendo Edition, you may have discovered that you can't split your Joy-Con controller to share with a friend in multiplayer mode. Looks like it's time to invest in that second L/R Joy-Con pack. These Joy-Cons are almost as elusive as the Switch itself, especially the neon model, but they are still available at some places, and restock faster than the Switch.

I know, you could just get a Pro Controller instead of dropping another $79 on these, but I think it's a better investment to get a second pair of Joy-Cons because you can split them into four controllers for epic multiplayer games.

See at Amazon

Switch Dock Sock

Stop giggling, that's what these are actually called! A number of talented folks out there have started making and selling simple cloth covers for the front part of Nintendo Switch Docks, adding a little bit of style and protection to your setup. There are a bunch of different designs, but more importantly these $17 Dock Socks keep the Switch display from being accidentally scratched by the plastic edges of the Switch Dock.

Check them out; you're sure to find a design that works for you. Or, you can always make one yourself

See at Amazon

Joy-Con Handles

If you've been playing a lot of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with friends, you've probably already discovered that using a single Joy-Con horizontally starts to hurt your hands pretty fast. Myriann makes a cover for your Joy-Con controllers that make them more like a mini version of the Grip for each side. The horizontal design make it easy for you to access the L and R buttons, which is important for drifting and throwing items in Mario Kart Deluxe 8.

The base also has grippy extensions, which give your hands a comfortable place to rest while you're racing your buddy for the top spot. Not bad for $11.

See at Amazon

Joy-Con Grip Kit

When they're together, Nintendo's new controllers look like a solid way to game. If you separate them so two people can play together, a single Joy-Con is just too small for me.

Nintendo's $15 Grip Kit adds a little more body to the individual Joy-Cons and includes a slightly grippier thumb cap for the joystick. It's one more thing to carry around, which isn't ideal, but the end result will be a great deal more comfortable.

See at Amazon

The Folio Cover

Screen protectors add a glossy surface to the Switch display, which is not ideal for a portable gaming system. Keeping the display safe when this tablet is not in its dock should be handled the same way we handle any other tablet — with a good folio case.

BD&A offers a snap-on folio that covers the display when not in use and gives the Switch a few more options when in its kickstand mode for portable gameplay. If you plan to travel a lot with your Switch, this $24 accessory is perfect for keeping it safe.

See at Amazon

The Travel Case

If your Switch is traveling with you on extended journeys, you may want a full travel case so you can stick it inside a larger bag.

The official Nintendo-made case lets you store a Switch with a Joy-Con and offers a 3DS-style elastic holster that stores up to 14 game cards. It also comes with a microfiber cleaning cloth, which probably has the Switch logo on it somewhere. For $15, you can't ask for much more.

See at Amazon

Game Card Case

If you plan to buy a lot of the Switch Game Cards, you can either keep the games stored in their not-quite pocketable cases, or you can look into a $10 Game Card Case that lets you keep your whole library in one compact place.

HORI makes a slim Game Card Case that holds 24 games, which should take you a little while to fill up. It even has space for memory cards, just in case you need to swap.

See at Amazon

Switch Tablet Stand

When you've got your Switch in the dock and connected to the TV, your game time is perfect. You can grind your mats for hours without worrying about battery drain. But if you're playing in mobile mode, you've got to add some recharge time. Unfortunately, Nintendo didn't think about where the charging port is located when designing the Switch in tabletop mode.

That port is on the bottom, which is inaccessible when the Switch is propped up on a table with the kickstand. HORI's $13 Compact Playstand raises the Switch up off the ground with a cutout for the charging cable so you can keep your game going while it's juicing up. Plus, the stand collapses down flat so you can take it on the go without it taking up too much space.

See at Amazon

The Backpack

While it's true Nintendo made the Switch to be portable, that doesn't mean the whole rig is portable. If you want to bring the dock with you somewhere, packing everything is a little on the tedious side.

Nintendo's official Switch backpack not only looks nice on the outside, but the inside is filled with labeled pockets for an optimal Switch packing job. There's even space for your Pro controller and full-size headphones, which makes this $46 bag the perfect fit.

See at Amazon

Ethernet Adapter

Some of us don't want Wi-Fi getting in the way of our online gameplay, and while Switch doesn't offer an Ethernet port in the tablet itself there's a way to make sure you're wired when connected to the dock.

This $30 USB to Ethernet adapter will keep you off of those unstable wireless connections and ready to game on a good old LAN.

See at Amazon

Got any cool accessory suggestions?

Let us know in the comments below.