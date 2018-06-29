See at Amazon

This ultra-thin hardshell case fits snugly around your Switch. It's got precision out outs where all ports and speakers are so you can easily access everything you need on your Switch. The tablet cover is separate from the Joy-Con controllers so you can keep the Switch docked while using them. It also comes with a film screen protector to keep your Switch free of scratches all over.

It comes in smoke, for the black Switch, or red and blue transparent for the red and blue Switch (though you could probably swap that around if you really wanted to).

You can get them right now for $13 and $18 respectively.