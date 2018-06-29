I go back and forth, docking and undocking my Switch fairly regularly — oftentimes, in the middle of a game. If you're like me, and you flip between TV mode and handheld mode a lot but want a protective case, you're not up a creek. There are just a few models available right now, but you can have your cake and eat it too.
Nyko Thin Case
This ultra-thin hardshell case fits snugly around your Switch. It's got precision out outs where all ports and speakers are so you can easily access everything you need on your Switch. The tablet cover is separate from the Joy-Con controllers so you can keep the Switch docked while using them. It also comes with a film screen protector to keep your Switch free of scratches all over.
It comes in smoke, for the black Switch, or red and blue transparent for the red and blue Switch (though you could probably swap that around if you really wanted to).
You can get them right now for $13 and $18 respectively.
Fyoung Dockable Case
You're not gaining much girth at all with this super thin Switch case. It's designed specifically to protect your Switch and allow you to keep it in the Dock. It's got cut-aways for all of the Switch's buttons and ports. The tablet case is separate from the Joy-Con controllers so you can remove them and still play Mario Tennis Ace like a pro!
It comes in clear, black transparent, blue transparent, and red transparent for $14.99
That's it so far
It doesn't seem like there is a big push to make ultra-thin cases that can fit in the Switch Dock, but it's likely there will be more as time goes by. Have you found any ultra-thin Switch cases that you can leave on while it's docked? Let me know in the comments and I'll check them out.