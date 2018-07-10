If you are familiar with Fortnite, then you know that the competition can be pretty stiff. With cross-play that covers nearly every platform in existence (I'm looking at you, Sony) it means that you have an incredibly broad group of players with whom you will battle for dominance. With a player base that large you have to take every advantage you can get and remove every disadvantage possible.
If you have spent some time playing Fortnite on your Nintendo Switch, then you have almost certainly come to find that playing with your Joy-Cons can be less than ideal. Fortunately, the Switch has a pretty broad ecosystem of peripherals that includes better control options.
If you are looking for a better method of controlling Fortnite, here are your best bets.
Pro Controller
The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is currently the king of the hill when it comes to button and stick input. The pro offers all the same functionality of your Joy-Cons with none of the hand cramping. I am sure that you will also find that aiming is a lot more smooth and reliable as the sticks on the Pro Controller provide a larger range of motion. If you want to improve your game on Fornite, a $65 Pro Controller is probably your best bet.
Pro Controller Charging Dock
This isn't actually a controller, but if you are going to be picking up a pro controller, you might want to consider this awesome charging dock from Power A. For only $20 you can keep you Pro Controller completely charged for those long Fortnite sessions. In addition, there are also slots to charge your Joy-Cons at the same time.
Hori Wired Controller
If you aren't quite ready to throw down $65 for a pro controller, there is another option. This wired controller from Hori will cost you less than half that a Pro Controller would with similar precision. This wired controller doesn't provide rumble or amiibo functionality. However, if you're just in the market for improved control input at a low price, you can't beat this $21 price tag.
There are people playing Fortnite on just about every platform you could imagine. No matter what controller you go with, there is bound to be someone out there playing with a less satisfying control solution. The controls for Fornite on Etch A Sketch are notoriously unreliable.
No matter the controller you choose for Fortnite, the important thing is that you are having fun. Having fun and totally crushing the competition.
What controller are you using to play Fortnite on Switch?
Let us know in the comments!