If you are familiar with Fortnite, then you know that the competition can be pretty stiff. With cross-play that covers nearly every platform in existence (I'm looking at you, Sony) it means that you have an incredibly broad group of players with whom you will battle for dominance. With a player base that large you have to take every advantage you can get and remove every disadvantage possible.

If you have spent some time playing Fortnite on your Nintendo Switch, then you have almost certainly come to find that playing with your Joy-Cons can be less than ideal. Fortunately, the Switch has a pretty broad ecosystem of peripherals that includes better control options.

If you are looking for a better method of controlling Fortnite, here are your best bets.