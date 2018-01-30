If you're looking for some good games to play on your Nintendo Switch, but you're on a budget, Nintendo has some games for $5 and under just for you. These are some of the best games I found on its list that you're sure to get your money out of.

Mom Hid My Game!

This hilarious escape game follows a young kid whose mom has taken away his gaming system. You have to go through each level, which is marked by days, finding ways to find your console. This is a great game that most people can relate back to their own childhood for just $4.99.

Maria The Witch

Maria the Witch is a beautiful side-scrolling game where you have to maneuver through objects to go onto the next level. You go through, picking up mail, and you have special items that help you through your travels. With your trusty broom in hand, you're sure to enjoy your travels as Maria for only $4.99.

Astro Bears Party

This extremely cute multiplayer game is great for all types of people, and its simplicity makes for loads of fun. Whether you play with a group of friends or just one other person, this puzzle group game is great fun for everyone for just $4.99.

Tactical Mind

This is a great game for those who love board games, but they would rather play them on a console. You can either play by yourself or with another friend on a local wireless game. For $2.69, you can play this version of chess where you can upgrade pawns and take down your opponent's weaker pawns. Take on your friends or AI in this great electronic version of chess.

Kid Tripp

If you're a fan of games such as Super Mario Bros. and Sonic, this side-scrolling pixel-art game is going to take your heart. For only $3.99, you can take on enemies, collect coins, and rack up lives, while jamming to an awesome, old school soundtrack. When you get taken back to the old arcade games for so little cash, you'll be thankful to save up your tokens.

36 Fragments of Midnight

36 Fragments of Midnight is a beautifully made puzzle game where you have to collect pieces of the moon in order to beat the game. At $2.99, you'll have to dodge saws, lasers, and spikes to make your way through each level. While you're playing as the cutest character, you'll have a great time getting the fragments and saving the night.

