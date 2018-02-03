Nintendo Switch is known for having rather expensive games, so finding good games for cheap is a rarity. Nintendo does carry games for under $10 , but how good are they exactly? Here are some of the best games I've found in that price range.

Blaster Master Zero

Blaster Master Zero takes you back to the good days of the NES with its 8-bit style and side-scrolling action scenes. Take on bosses and dungeons as Sophia III, with different weapons and even your friends.

EARTH WARS

This 2D action game lets you create your own character as you take on the E.B.E. to protect human kind. Choose the best armor and best weapons to take on the biggest enemies in the game. $4.50.

Super One More Jump

Super One More Jump is an arcade-style platformer, and the title basically gives away the game. With over a hundred levels and many different characters, you can play by yourself or with friends. $7.

Tennis in the Face

Here is another game where the objective is essentially in the name. As you go through the platforms, your goal is to hit every enemy you see in the face with a tennis ball. Enjoy this hilarious game as you take on cops, clowns, and even every day business men. $5.

Frederic: Resurrection of Music

This incredibly funny game follows Fredric Chopin on his journey to save music forever. You have to take on multiple people, dueling other until you become the master of piano. $4.

Unholy Heights

Unholy Heights follows you, playing as the Devil, as you collect rent and protect your tenants as well. You have to collect rent, improve living situations, and defeat all of the humans that try to come to your building. Take care of your underworld tenants, and protect them from those pesky humans. $5.

Shu

As the Storm consumes the Shu village, you are running to try to save yourself from the end of the world. With 21 levels, 6 different lands, and 10 unique characters to join your journey, you need to work together with these strangers to defeat the Storm. $10.

