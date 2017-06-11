The Switch game library is getting bigger all the time, but there are still some stellar standouts that win the Besties.

Though the Nintendo Switch is still rare to find, more and more people are jumping on the bandwagon, especially now that more titles have launched. If you think there aren't enough games available on Switch, think again. Though there aren't very many physical game cartridges in stores, the eShop is busting at the seams with retro, indie, and big-named titles. Here's a list of the best of both worlds.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

It's the reason you bought, or at least want a Nintendo Switch. It's the best Zelda title since Ocarina of Time. It's a winner, for sure. If you only buy one game for Nintendo Switch (which would just be silly ... right?), it should be Breath of the Wild.

It's incredibly open-world, more so than any of the other version, and has multiple main and side tasks for you to complete. You could spend hours just taming horses or cooking special foods and elixirs. Even after you finish the main storyline, you can go back and find all of the side quests for a completely new experience.

See at Amazon

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

This is exclusive to Nintendo Switch. Yes, Mario Kart 8 is available on Wii U, but this deluxe version has a few extra features that you can't get anywhere else. Now, I'm not saying you should go out and buy a Switch, just to play this version, but if you already have a Switch, you're going to want to add it to your collection.

You can play with up to four other players in the same room using quad-screen viewing. The Joy-Con controller can be split in two so you can share the love with your friends. You can also connect multiple Switch devices together and play with up to eight people at once on local wi-fi.

Some of the exclusive features include Smart Steering (which traditionalists will hate), the ability to hold two items at once, and a revamped Battle Mode arena. The rest of the new features you'll have to find out when you play.

See at Amazon

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition

OK, so this version of Minecraft is no different than the dozen others available across all platforms, other than it comes stock with a couple of cool skins that you have to otherwise buy elsewhere. But, it's still really cool, really fun to play, and you can play it on your big screen or take it with you on the go, which is something you can't do with any other platform.

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition comes with Classic, City, Fantasy, Festive, Natural, and Super Mario texture packs. If you're a diehard fan of Minecraft, you probably already have this across multiple platforms (I know I do), so why not one more.

Currently, Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition is only available in the eShop as a digital download. You can sign up to receive an email when it becomes available for sale as a game cartridge.

See at Amazon

Superbomberman R

Get ready to drop the bomb on your enemies with this action game. You'll be navigating though a maze of rooms, trying to eliminate your opponent by hitting them with bombs.

The thing that makes this title stand out is how many people can join in. It's got co-op and versus mode and you can play with up to eight people at the same time with multiple Switches connected over local wi-fi. It's a great party game to play with friends. Just make sure to bring some snacks as a consolation prize after you bomb them to oblivion.

See at Amazon

Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers

Fans of the Street Fighter series will be happy to know that the original World Warrior title is back in action, only with a few updates. You can play the game in two different ways, either retro pixelated or the new high-definition art. It's an updated version of the classic Street Fighter II game, including the original voice acting and music soundtrack (though the hi-def version has a remix of the original soundtrack and updated voice acting).

In this Switch exclusive game, you can play in a first-person battle mode called "Way of the Hado," in which players can fight against Shadaloo soldiers as Ryu in a first-person perspective.

See at Amazon

LEGO City Undercover

If you're a fan of the LEGO video game franchise, you'll be happy to know that the series lives on with the Switch. In City Undercover, you're in control of undercover police detective Chase McCain as you scour the city to find Rex Fury before he destroys the city. The cool part is, instead of just unlocking different characters to play as, you get to unlock new disguises for McCain to wear. I mean, how are you going to be able to get into the city's underground tunnels unless you're disguised as a government water engineer?

One unique and fun addition to this version of the LEGO video game series is that you can get behind the wheel of any car and drive around like a maniac, crashing buildings and running over pedestrians. It's like Grand Theft Auto, only without the violence and drugs.

See at Amazon

Snipperclips

Snipperclips is a fun little puzzle game you can play with the whole family. The goal is to create new shapes by cutting up your two, adorable paper craft friends. It's not as morbid as it sounds. They love being clipped and snipped into new shapes. After you cut them up, you will place them into the designated shape area. If you've made the right cuts, the two will form the required shapes and you get to do it all over again. Your paper friends revert to their original shape. No harm done.

Snipperclips is a family friendly game that can be played with up to four others on one quad-view screen. If you've got younger kids, this is the game you can use to teach them how important working together is.

It's only available in the eShop, but you can also buy it from Amazon and use a download code directly on your Switch.

See at Amazon

Your favorites?

Do you have a special favorite Nintendo Switch game that we haven't mentioned yet? Let us know in the comments.