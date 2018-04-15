Ah, the humble shooter. There was once a time back in the Jurassic age of gaming wherein you could mention the genre and people knew exactly what you were talking about. Now, the shooter has come to encompass a broad swath of various different types of games. However, when it comes right down to it, if the main mechanic is shooting, then you are likely playing a shooter. Whatever the flavor, if you are looking for some fun shooters to play on your Nintendo Switch, here are some of the best the console has to offer. 3D Shooters

2D Shooters

Shoot 'em ups 3D Shooters Splatoon 2

If you're hot for some 3D runnin' and gunnin', you can't do much better than Splatoon 2. This third-person shooter is loaded with colorful whimsy and tons of fun. Use your ink guns to blast your way through a single player story mode or battle for supremacy online with your friends. All the action Splatoon 2 has to offer can be had for $60 on Amazon. See at Amazon DOOM

If you require blood and exploding viscera with your shooters, then you're probably going to want to pick up a copy of DOOM for your Nintendo Switch. The new port of DOOM on the Switch pretty much everything you have come to expect from the franchise, but squeezed down to fit in the palm of your hand. You can pick up your very own copy from Amazon for $60. See at Amazon 2D shooters Metal Slug X

The Metal Slug franchise really refined and polished the 2D shooter way back when. When it comes to side-scrolling run and gun action, it doesn't get much better than this. Released originally in 1999 for the Neo-Geo it represented the penultimate entry in the franchise. It has now been ported over to the Switch and it can be yours for the low low price of $7. See at Amazon Butcher

Maybe you absolutely love the idea of a game like DOOM but you're really getting sick and tired of that darned third dimension. Don't you worry, there is a solution. And that solution's name is Butcher. This game is unrelentingly difficult and an absolute blast to play. You can pick up a copy for yourself from Nintendo for only $10. See at Nintendo Shoot 'em ups Pulstar

The SHMUP or shoot em' up is one of my all-time favorite flavors of shooter. And one of my all-time favorite SHMUPs is R-Type. It has been said that R-Type will be making its way to the Switch sometime in the future. However, until that day comes Pulstar does a great job of filling the void. A clear spiritual successor to R-type, Pulstar was originally released in 1995. If you want to get your hands on this super fun horizontal shoot em' up, you can do that for $8 See at Nintendo Danmaku Unlimited 3