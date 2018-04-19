Just got a new iPad and Pencil ? Whether you need to take handwritten notes, annotate documents, record audio, create sports playbooks, or even make your own fonts, the App Store has a number of fantastic apps for note-taking. I've tested over 25 of these apps, and here are my favorite options.

The iPad's default Notes app is a veritable handwriting and annotation program in and of itself, with iOS 11 adding text recognition search, inline scanning and annotation, and sketching or handwriting. It doesn't have some of the features that more robust note-taking apps sport — you can't sync your notes anywhere but iCloud, and there's no easy way to link various notes together — but if you need a simple starter for school or work, try out Notes before jumping onto a more comprehensive program. (It also has excellent Apple Pencil support, if you're using an iPad Pro.)

Notability is the best for general note-taking

Annotate websites, documents, and write your own notes, all within Notability's digital notebooks.

When it comes to multipurpose handwriting apps, you'd be hard-pressed not to find Notability at the top of most lists. The $9.99 note-taking app has an excellent interface full of tools for handwriting, drawing, annotating PDFs, making shapes, highlighting, moving objects around, adding audio, integrating photos and web clips, and more. You can choose from multiple colored paper styles and lined or unlined paper, share your notebooks to just about every major service and print them, along with importing notebooks from Dropbox, Google Drive, Box, or a WebDAV service. Notability also offers iCloud sync support and a companion Mac app, if you'd prefer an app that works on both Mac and iOS.

As such, Notability's toolbar is more full-featured than Notes. It could be confusing at first glance, if not for the app's incredibly helpful tutorial notebook bundled on launch; it guides you through almost all of Notability's tools and features.

The app also works flawlessly with the Apple Pencil — whether you're writing, sketching, or drawing shapes. It's an excellent, well-designed app if you want a little bit more power than what the default Notes app provides.

For advanced note-taking, try GoodNotes

GoodNotes is great for making sports playbooks, thanks to its custom template options.

If Notability is the everyday sedan of handwriting app picks, the $7.99 GoodNotes app is the high-powered sports car: It's less intuitive, but stuffed full of highly-valuable pro features. I'd never heard of the app until developer Chris Liscio pointed it out, and I'm so happy he did.

For starters, GoodNotes offers a truly massive selection of paper types for its digital notebooks, including lined, graph, design, and music notation; there are even advanced options that let you upload custom templates. Better still, most templates are available in specific paper sizes (if you're working for print). GoodNotes also offers a ton of different cover styles and choices, all of which can be written upon and further designed.

Like the other apps in this roundup, GoodNotes supports writing and drawing with the Apple Pencil — along with a number of third-party stylus options — using two different digital writing tools: a digital fountain or ball pen in a preset or custom color spectrum.

GoodNotes also has built-in handwriting search recognition and text conversion (done via MyScript's engine, which also powers MyScript Nebo).

Note: As friend-of-iMore Jason Snell has pointed out, apps like GoodNotes do this largely by guessing your words. You might get a hit for "app" after writing the word, but searching for "ape" might bring you to the same page.

It's additionally a fantastic app for PDF annotation — I've used it to manage my D&D character on Total Party Kill, and to take notes atop scripts or other work projects.

If you're looking for a more extensive option than Notability, GoodNotes is a feature-rich app well worth the download.

For Office users, OneNote is great