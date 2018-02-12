The Winter Olympics are a ton of fun to watch on the big screen, but there are ways you can get involved and stay up to date on social media, too!
Following along with your #fave winter athlete is a great way to get involved with all the excitement that is PyeongChang 2018. Here are the best athletes to follow on Instagram!
Neville Wright
Steve Langton
I am honored to announce that I have 👊🏼💥🎟 and have been selected to my 3rd United States Olympic Team. I will be representing @teamusa in @pyeongchang2018 next month and will be racing in the 4-man event with @codiebascue13, @evanweinstock & @sam_mcguffie. I am eternally grateful for my parents, family, friends, sponsors and all those who have believed and supported me on this incredible journey. It's time to go to work and I will not let you down. #itsforamerica #🇺🇸
Mikaela Shiffrin
Tristan Walker
Pita Taufatofua
Nathan Chen
Mica McNeill
Chloe Kim
Spencer O'Brien
Aja Evans
Silje Norendal
Madison Chock
Axel Jungk
Erin Jackson
Akwasi Frimpong
#Repost @olympicchannel (@get_repost) ・・・ “PyeongChang 2018 is for the experience and breaking barriers.” Ghana’s @akwasifrimpong86 is set to make history in @pyeongchang2018 as the first black #Skeleton athlete. The former sprinter, who grew up in the Netherlands, will also be Ghana’s second ever representative in the history of the #WinterOlympics. #FacesOfPyeongChang 📸 @leblanc6818
Shaun White
Mirai Nagasu
Lindsey Vonn
Hakeem Abdul-Saboor
Be obsessed with #theprocess, fall in love with the #results! Big thanks to @underarmour and @beatsbydre for the support! * * * * #fitfam #fitspo #physique #bodybuilding #npc #igfit #vision #fitness #nutrition #diet #fitbodies #motivation #instagood #aesthetics #exercise #strong #goals #gymrat #motivation #hardwork #healthylifestyle #fitspiration #gym #swole #USA #gains #bobsled #bobsleigh
Who are your top Olympian favorites on le Insta?
Do you have an Olympic athlete or two that you think is incredible on social media that I missed off of my list?
Let me know who your top follows are in the comments below!