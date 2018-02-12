The Winter Olympics are a ton of fun to watch on the big screen, but there are ways you can get involved and stay up to date on social media, too!

Following along with your #fave winter athlete is a great way to get involved with all the excitement that is PyeongChang 2018. Here are the best athletes to follow on Instagram!

Neville Wright

Steve Langton

Mikaela Shiffrin

Tristan Walker

Heading into opening ceremonies! 🇨🇦 #pyeongchang2018

Pita Taufatofua

Nathan Chen

Mica McNeill

Chloe Kim

Having the best time at practice! Thankful for the perfect conditions out here!

Spencer O'Brien

Aja Evans

O P E N I N G C E R E M O N Y.

Silje Norendal

Winter wonderland ❄️ 📷 @sondrehylland #Austria

Madison Chock

On Wednesdays we wear @oldnavy 🇺🇸 #oldnavystyle #TeamUSA

Axel Jungk

Erin Jackson

Akwasi Frimpong

Shaun White

First day of practice✔️ Opening Ceremonies next. #Olympics #Snowboarding

Mirai Nagasu

#pyeongchang2018

Lindsey Vonn

Hakeem Abdul-Saboor

Who are your top Olympian favorites on le Insta?

Do you have an Olympic athlete or two that you think is incredible on social media that I missed off of my list?

Let me know who your top follows are in the comments below!