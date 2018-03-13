The Nintendo Switch has been out for about a year now. In that year we have seen some seriously fantastic games released. Unfortunately, the Switch has been a little light when it comes to games supporting online multiplayer. Hopefully, we will see a lot more games which will fit the bill come out in the following year. Until then, here are some of the best games with online multiplayer available right now.
Splatoon 2
When it comes to getting a game going with friends, one of the very best options would have to be Splatoon 2. You can get together with three other friends and take on another team of four in a turf war. A turf war is a splatter battle to cover everything you can with ink. The team with the most surface area coated in their color is the winner. You can get a copy for $53.
Super Mario Kart 8
Mario Kart is a multiplayer stalwart. The only difference is that rather than turning on the couch and yelling at your friend who just banana peeled you, you can yell at them through your headset. Mario Kart is a killer game all on its own. It also happens to have great multiplayer and a robust community of players. If racing is your bag, it's well worth the $55.
Rocket League
How about combining racing and soccer? Rocket League does just that and does it quite well. If you want some frenetic over the top gameplay, then Rocket League is probably for you. In addition, it's cross-platform so there is always a bunch of people to play with. You can pick up a copy at Amazon for the low, low price of $30.
Minecraft
It was only a matter of time before the Minecraft made its way to the Switch. Just about the only platform, Minecraft isn't on is Etch-a-Sketch. You and your friends can dive deep below the earth to mine precious resources or stay up top to build the fortress of your dreams. Just like Rocket League, Minecraft is cross-platform so there is a massive community of people to play with if you choose. It also has one of the easiest methods for your friends to join your game online. You can pick up your very own copy for $30.
Doom
If you're looking for a game that is a little more aggressive and blood-soaked, then you might want to pick up a copy of Doom for your Nintendo Switch. Doom is all about big guns and bigger monsters. The multiplayer is fast-paced and full of thrills and chills. It has a classic multiplayer feel that will bring you back to the days of games like Unreal Tournament or Halo. If you're ready for Doom multiplayer, then it can be had for $52.
There is nothing quite like jumping online and playing a game with your friends. Nintendo is aware and seems to be making an effort to bring games to the Switch which will do just that. I am totally looking forward to seeing what other multiplayer experienced the Switch has in store for us.
What are your favorite online multiplayer games for Switch?
Do you have some favorite online multiplayer games? Or are you looking forward to a different multiplayer experience? let us know in the comments.