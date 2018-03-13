The Nintendo Switch has been out for about a year now. In that year we have seen some seriously fantastic games released. Unfortunately, the Switch has been a little light when it comes to games supporting online multiplayer. Hopefully, we will see a lot more games which will fit the bill come out in the following year. Until then, here are some of the best games with online multiplayer available right now. Splatoon 2

When it comes to getting a game going with friends, one of the very best options would have to be Splatoon 2. You can get together with three other friends and take on another team of four in a turf war. A turf war is a splatter battle to cover everything you can with ink. The team with the most surface area coated in their color is the winner. You can get a copy for $53.

Mario Kart is a multiplayer stalwart. The only difference is that rather than turning on the couch and yelling at your friend who just banana peeled you, you can yell at them through your headset. Mario Kart is a killer game all on its own. It also happens to have great multiplayer and a robust community of players. If racing is your bag, it's well worth the $55.

How about combining racing and soccer? Rocket League does just that and does it quite well. If you want some frenetic over the top gameplay, then Rocket League is probably for you. In addition, it's cross-platform so there is always a bunch of people to play with. You can pick up a copy at Amazon for the low, low price of $30.

It was only a matter of time before the Minecraft made its way to the Switch. Just about the only platform, Minecraft isn't on is Etch-a-Sketch. You and your friends can dive deep below the earth to mine precious resources or stay up top to build the fortress of your dreams. Just like Rocket League, Minecraft is cross-platform so there is a massive community of people to play with if you choose. It also has one of the easiest methods for your friends to join your game online. You can pick up your very own copy for $30.