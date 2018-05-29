The best over-the-air antennas

Fun fact: Over-the-air television still exists, just like it did 50 years ago. OK, it's way better than it was 50 years ago, with proper audio and video coming in at 1080i resolution. And in the coming years it's only going to get better.

Oh, and by the way, it's free. All you need is some sort of antenna, and a TV tuner.

Indoor? Outdoor? There's actually no single best antenna for everybody.

The former may already be attached to your house, probably near the entrance to the Cold War-era bomb shelter. The latter may well be built into your television set — that "antenna" connection that you've never used.

If you're just getting back into the OTA game, we can help. Our data folks (yes, we have those) have combed the internet for the most popular antennas being bought today.

Which one's right for you? Well, that's the thing. There is no one right antenna. It comes down to a number of things, but the principle is the same in any case. The bigger it is and the higher it is, the more easily it'll pick up signals from farther away. Trees and hills and mountains don't help matters. And if it's a highly directional signal and your antenna isn't pointing the right way? That's another problem.

First: Do some OTA homework

It's worth spending a few minutes with a website that helps you locate the TV towers in your area. It'll show which direction they're in, and how far away they are. That should give you some sort of idea of what kind of antenna you need.

Two such websites we like:

Next: What to buy? My basic rule of thumb is this: If you have a good way to mount an antenna outdoors, at least 10 feet or so in the air? Do it. It's worth it in the long run. If an indoor antenna gets it done for you, though? Great. Maybe snag an inexpensive amplifier. The point is it's going to be different for everyone.

Here's my experience: I started with a cheap indoor antenna, and it worked OK. But I was missing my local Fox affiliate, and the local CBS affiliate was spotty. (And that was a thing during football season.) The problem? The indoor antenna just wasn't strong enough or elevated enough — and it was facing the wrong direction.

I then moved to a better outdoor antenna, facing the right direction for those two channels, and life is good. I could have saved some money overall if I'd just spent a little more upfront. But every situation is going to be different.

A smarter tuner

Most televisions have a built-in tuner. That is, you can plug an antenna straight into the TV, scan for channels, and it'll work just fine. But we can do better in 2018.

Boxes like HDHomerun, Tablo and AirTV let you plug in an antenna and shoot that feed out over your home network, so you can watch that over-the-air TV on nearly any device. And these boxes have multiple tuners, so you can watch on more than one device (tablet, TV, whatever) at a time.

These are accessories worth looking into if you're serious about over-the-air TV. And they have apps for just about every major platform — Android, iOS, Xbox and your home computer.

HDHomerun at Amazon AirTV at Amazon Tablo at Amazon

And with that, here are the antennas we think you should take a look at.

The best over-the-air antennas