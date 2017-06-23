Want some serious headgear? Check out these excellent over-the-ear headphones!

When it comes to pure sound quality, a high-end pair of over-the-ears headphones is second to none. If you're looking for incredible low-end tones that blend seamlessly with smooth mids and crisp trebles, I would highly recommend investing in a pair of over-the-ear headphones. Here are some of our favorites!

Lola from Blue Microphones

If you're surprised to find out that Blue Microphones also makes headphones, you'll be even more surprised to hear they are worth the $249 price tag.

Blue's Lola headphones are big, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. The large and cushy ear cushions will help provide with comfort while you're wearing them, and the Lola's headband will sit nicely atop your head with ease. Inside each can is a 50mm driver that produces the sound, which contributes to the headphones large stature.

This pair of cans can't be used via Bluetooth. It only works with a wired connection, but it does come with two different cables. A 3-foot regular cable and a 1.2-foot cable with Apple-compatible in-line controls, so you won't have to touch your screen to switch tracks.

See at Amazon

V-Moda Crossfade 2

If you're looking for a unique design in a pair of headphones, the V-Moda Crossfade 2 definitely sticks out from the crowd.

Coming with a small compact carrying case, the V-Moda Crossfade 2 can be used both wirelessly and with a wired connection, making it perfect for toting around.

CNET was pleasantly impressed with the improvements V-Moda made from the previous model.

"The sturdily built, well-designed V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless delivers better battery life and improved sound over its predecessor, with more sculpted bass and better detail. The new larger earpads provide a more comfortable fit."

A pair of the V-Moda Crossfade 2 will set you back about $350 and comes in matte black, white, or rose gold trimmings.

See at Amazon

Audio-Technica ATH-M50x

If you're hoping to get a pair of over-the-ear headphones that won't obliterate your bank account, the $150 Audio-Technica ATH-M50x will fit the bill.

Shipping with three separate cables, a straight 3.9-foot cable, a longer 9.8-foot cable, and a coiled cord that stretches between those two distances. Plus, it also ships with a 3.5mm to ¼-inch adapter, so musicians will be able to plug these bad boys into their amps.

The earpieces come equipped with big plush cushions to improve comfort for long periods of use, and all of the cables can detach from the cans, making them easier to store.

See at Amazon

Oppo PM-3

The Oppo PM-3 is one of the lightest over-the-ear headphones you can find on the market, which makes them super comfortable to wear on your head for extended periods.

The Wirecutter was beyond impressed when testing out a pair of Oppo PM-3s.

" The Oppo PM-3s are the best sounding, most versatile closed-backed headphones for less than $1,000 we've ever heard. We know, that's a bold statement. And we mean it. The PM-3s have a clear, clean, and realistic sound that truly is worth every penny. Every kind of music sounds equally amazing. No one frequency overpowers another."

For around $350, you'll receive the headphones and the detachable 3.5mm cable with inline controls for the iPhone. These cans come in black, white, or blue.

See at Amazon

Bowers & Wilkins P9

If price isn't a concern for you and you're in the market for a pair of over-the-ear headphones, the wired Bowers & Wilkins P9 may just make the cut for you.

From its sleek design to its sturdy construction materials, everything about the Bowers & Wilkins P9 screams luxury, and PC Mag certainly agrees.

"Wonderful, balanced, and accurate audio performance with rich bass depth and detailed, clear highs. Exceptionally comfortable with a secure-fitting design."

The Bowers & Wilkins P9 will set you back close to $900, but you do get a carrying case, two separate lengths of cable, and a 3.5mm to ¼-inch adapter with your purchase.

See at Amazon

Looking for Noise Cancellation?

We know noise-canceling headphones are great for frequent commuters, which is a why we have a fantastic list right here on iMore!

Read: The Best Over-the-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones

Which over-the-ear headphones do you prefer?

Let us know in the comments below!