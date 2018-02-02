The portable nature of the Nintendo Switch makes it the perfect console to bring to any party or family gathering because it's so easy to carry around. Of course, if you're bringing the Switch to a party, you're going to need some party games because as much as we all love The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, it doesn't exactly liven up a party. Here are my top picks for the best party games on the Nintendo Switch! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

If you go to a party and don't play a Mario Kart game, did you even party? The Mario Kart franchise has been making parties and gaming nights a blast since the days of the Super Nintendo and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is no different! You can play with up to four players with two sets of Joy-Cons and it's a really easy game to teach because you only really need to learn a couple of buttons! Whether you're racing in Grand Prix for a trophy, or you're fighting each other in battle mode, Mario Kart 8 can offer hours of high-speed fun! See at Amazon Super Bomberman R

I have had Super Bomberman R since the Nintendo Switch launch day and I have played this game at more parties, family gatherings, and gaming nights than any other game in my collection. The best thing about bringing Super Bomberman R to a party is it can play up to eight players in battle mode! Plus, it's perfect to play on a single Joy-Con controller because all you need is the joystick and one button to play. No complicated buttons, combos, or movement to teach new players, it's about as close to a pickup-and-play a game as you can get. See at Amazon Overcooked: Special Edition

Overcooked: Special Edition is an incredibly cute and fun party game that has you and up to three other people work together to cook food. In order to keep the kitchen running smoothly, you'll need to communicate with each other and man the proper station. "Will somebody chop a damn onion!" is a common phrase you might hear or ever yell at on of your friends. The kitchens can be a little crazy too, offering annoying obstacles for you and your co-chefs to get around or deal with while you're running around preparing food. See at Nintendo Jackbox Party Pack 3

Jackbox has been the king of adult-themed party video mini-games for a while and they come out with a new party pack every year or so. I have played all the games in the Jackbox Party Packs 1,2,3,and 4 and personal number three is my favorite. If you've never tried a Jackbox Party Pack before, each one consists of a handful of small games that you play on your phone with the help of your Switch. They have done so many games that's it's hard to keep track, but Quiplash and Fibbage tend to be the two most popular. I personally love the Jackbox Party Pack 3 the most, it's variety of games is the best in my opinion, but Part Pack 2 is also worth a look! See at Nintendo Snipperclips