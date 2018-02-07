There's always a reason to have a party, whether it's for a birthday, baby shower, sports event, or just because you have more than 8 people in your house. Make sure you're ready to feed the crowd with these great recipe apps for parties. Yummly

Yummly

With Yummly, you can get a personalized recipe discovery experience. Log in to add your personal data, like your favorite foods and any allergies or dietary restrictions. Then, get suggestions based on your profile to find the perfect recipes for you. In the seasonal section, get fantastic recipes for amazing dips and party snacks. When you find a recipe you like, you can quickly add its ingredients to your shopping list. Items will be combined so you don't double up when you're at the store. Free - Download now Kitchen Stories

Whether you are a beginner in the kitchen or are just looking for some tips on how to be a better cook, Kitchen Stories has a fantastic array of recipes and how-to videos. You can learn how to test a cake for doneness or how to make steam bun casings. Do a quick search for "party snacks" for a special article all about classy party treats you can serve to make your guests feel like they're at a five-star restaurant. Free - Download now BigOven

BigOven boasts having more than 350,000 recipes. It won't be difficult to find something to make that the whole family can enjoy. You can casually browse the recipe feed and add interesting ones to your personal recipe book, labeled by favorites and recipes you want to try. If you find a chef that suits your style, you can follow him or her and keep a close watch on new recipes. There's a section dedicated to parties with dozens of party snacks across a wide variety of cuisines. Free - Download now SideChef

For the truly adventurous cook, SideChef is stuffed with unique and interesting recipes. Don't be intimidated by its content, though. SideChef is known for helping beginners turn into experts in the kitchen. They even have meal kits for those who really don't know where to start. There is a hands-free mode, which takes you through the visual aids without needing to tap the screen. You can browse through the party recipes collection to find just the right snacks to bring to the party. Free - Download now Green Kitchen

Don't let the vegetarians at your party feel unwanted. You can make sensational snacks without needing to grill meats. One great way to make the non-meat-eaters in your life feel like they are welcome at your party is to make sure that, at least some of the snacks, are vegetarian or vegan. That way both carnivores and herbivores alike can enjoy the noms. Green Kitchen is packed full with dozens of amazing vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free recipes to make your party pleasant. Whether you go totally vegetarian or just want to bring bite-sized meat-free options to the party, Green Kitchen has great recipes for you. $3.99 - Download now Epicurious

Foodies around the world have raved about Epicurious' large amount of content and a wide variety of foods. You can find great recipes for all types of food lovers, and even plan your week's meals. There are dozens of recipes for your party, including fun alternatives for those that don't cool, like three-ingredient recipes. No matter what type of food you like, chances are you'll find a party snack recipe you love with Epicurious. Free - Download now Pinterest