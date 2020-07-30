The Nintendo Switch has a huge library of games available to purchase, and though you may not think so at first, many of these titles are games that are available on Windows PCs as well. If you're a PC gamer who loves any of the games that are on the list below, you'll be happy to know that you can get them for your Nintendo Switch and play them while you're out and about.

If we had to choose

Every game on this list is amazing, and you'll no doubt be able to find one that tickles your fancy no matter what you're looking for. However, I think the best title on this list is Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, as the gameplay is absolutely stellar and the visuals and mechanics both harken back to retro platformer games. It's an amazing title that blends classic design with modern polish, and you shouldn't pass it up. Hollow Knight is another fantastic platformer with equally amazing visuals and design, but trades the retro aesthetic for something more modern and stylized.

If you're looking for something on the more violent side with tons of action, then DOOM is right up your alley, as it's pretty much nothing but demon-slaying mayhem from the start of the game to the credits sequence. If something with an incredibly thoughtful story sounds like something you want, then Undertale is the game for you, as its narrative captivated the gaming world in 2015 and has remained a beloved title for many players ever since.