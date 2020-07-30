Best PC Games Available on Nintendo Switch iMore 2020
The Nintendo Switch has a huge library of games available to purchase, and though you may not think so at first, many of these titles are games that are available on Windows PCs as well. If you're a PC gamer who loves any of the games that are on the list below, you'll be happy to know that you can get them for your Nintendo Switch and play them while you're out and about.
- ★ Featured favorite: Hollow Knight
- Classic-style platformer: Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
- Fantasy RPG: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Action-heavy FPS: DOOM
- Gorgeous-looking platformer: GRIS
- A limitless sandbox: Minecraft
- Relaxing simulator: Stardew Valley
- Character-driven RPG: Octopath Traveler
- Mind-blowing narrative: Undertale
- Soccer with cars: Rocket League
- Turn-based strategy: Into The Breach
- Intense roguelike: Dead Cells
★ Featured favorite: Hollow Knight
Hollow Knight blends incredible art direction and creative level design with a tough, yet fair level of difficulty, making it ideal for players looking for a strong, healthy challenge. You will fall in love with this game without a doubt.
Classic-style platformer: Shovel Knight: Treasure TroveStaff pick
Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove is an incredibly charming and engaging platformer that's designed to feel similar to retro games like Mega Man and Ninja Gaiden, making it an amazing throwback title.
Fantasy RPG: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Skyrim is one of the most popular games of all time, offering a huge world to explore and tons of different gameplay styles to enjoy. If you're looking for a replayable game for your Switch, it doesn't get better than Skyrim.
Action-heavy FPS: DOOM
2016's DOOM is one of the most action-packed first-person shooters out on the market right now, featuring gory combat with demonic entities. Adrenaline junkies should look no further than DOOM.
Gorgeous-looking platformer: GRIS
GRIS is a simple, accessible platformer that features gorgeous artwork and a moving story about a girl finding a way to move on from a painful experience in her life. This is the game for you if you want something easy on the eyes.
A limitless sandbox: Minecraft
Minecraft's wide-open sandbox worlds and cooperative play options allow you and your friends to create anything you can think of in the game. If you like to build things, Minecraft is a must-own title.
Relaxing simulator: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley is a charming farming simulator that allows you to create, maintain, and upgrade your own ranch. It's a great game to relax with, or if you simply want to waste some time.
Character-driven RPG: Octopath Traveler
Octopath Traveler is a fantasy RPG with eight different characters, each with a rich and nuanced story to experience. Also, the combat system is very enjoyable, and the world is full of interesting details.
Mind-blowing narrative: Undertale
Undertale is a retro-style RPG with a story that will blow your mind as you piece it together and figure out the game's themes. If you like great writing, then Undertale is a game you can't pass up on.
Soccer with cars: Rocket League
Rocket League is a game that pits two teams of three players against each other in a soccer match... with gravity-defying cars! The unique gameplay concept and great mechanics make this game a blast.
Turn-based strategy: Into The Breach
Into The Breach is a science-fiction turn-based strategy game that involves using armed mechs to kill aliens threatening to destroy the world. It's got a charming style and strong gameplay, making it an excellent choice.
Intense roguelike: Dead Cells
Dead Cells is a colorful, difficult, and action-heavy roguelike game that's very fun and full of different types of challenges to face, meaning that the game never gets stale when you overcome each obstacle.
Delve deep: Minecraft Dungeons
Up to four players can fight their way through a wide variety of environments, searching for treasure and unlocking special attacks in this tribute to classic dungeon crawlers. Choose your combat style and try to save the day.
If we had to choose
Every game on this list is amazing, and you'll no doubt be able to find one that tickles your fancy no matter what you're looking for. However, I think the best title on this list is Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, as the gameplay is absolutely stellar and the visuals and mechanics both harken back to retro platformer games. It's an amazing title that blends classic design with modern polish, and you shouldn't pass it up. Hollow Knight is another fantastic platformer with equally amazing visuals and design, but trades the retro aesthetic for something more modern and stylized.
If you're looking for something on the more violent side with tons of action, then DOOM is right up your alley, as it's pretty much nothing but demon-slaying mayhem from the start of the game to the credits sequence. If something with an incredibly thoughtful story sounds like something you want, then Undertale is the game for you, as its narrative captivated the gaming world in 2015 and has remained a beloved title for many players ever since.
