Backing up photos is important for ensuring you keep your memories safe from things like lost or stolen devices and software crashes. These are the best backup services for taking care of your photographs!
Arguably the most important things we carry around with us on our iPhones are our photos: they're personal, unique, and irreplaceable captures of moments in our lives, and if something were to happen to and we hadn't properly backed them up, then our treasured memories would be lost forever!
There are a handful of fantastic apps for backing up and storing your photos in the cloud, which will keep them safe no matter what happens to your iPhone. It all depends on what features you think are most important!
Here are the absolute best photo backup services available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac!
- Apple iCloud Photo Library
- Amazon Photos
- Adobe Creative Cloud
- Google Photos
- Microsoft OneDrive
- Dropbox
Apple iCloud Photo Library
For those fully immersed in the Apple ecosystem, the iCloud Photo library is a must-have. Not only can you automatically back up all of your photos the moment you take a picture on your iPhone, but you can also quickly access them from any Apple device instantly, including iPhone and iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and any computer or mobile device via iCloud.com. High resolution originals are stored in iCloud, while smaller mobile versions are kept on your iOS device, saving precious storage space while giving you access to all of your photos.
The Photos app on iOS and Mac has basic photo editing features, like cropping, retouching, adding filters and manually adjusting levels, white balance, and other tweaks. With iCloud Photo Sharing, you can show off your vacation pics to friends and family with iOS devices so they can "like" and comment on them.
Cloud storage for Apple is free for the first 5 GB and jumps up to 50 GB for only $0.99 per month. The average person will need more than 5 GB (especially because iCloud storage syncs more than just your photos — it's also where your iPhone backs up). The 50 GB tier is just right for most users at just $12 a year. If you need more, iCloud storage pricing is reasonable with 200 GB costing $2.99 and 1 TB running $9.99.
If you are an Apple family, the iCloud Photo Library is deeply integrated into all of your devices and keeps your original photos safe and easily accessible across multiple devices.
- Integrated in iOS - Find out how to use iCloud Photo Library
Amazon Photos
If you have an Amazon Prime account, storage limits are not an issue when it comes to backing up your photos. You can take advantage of unlimited storage to automatically upload all of your pictures to Amazon Cloud. The desktop app, Amazon Cloud Drive, grabs all pictures from your computer automatically, while the iOS app uploads your entire camera roll (including iCloud Photo Library pics). Photos are accessible from Amazon's iOS Photos app, desktop Cloud Drive app, or your Amazon Cloud account via the web.
Amazon Photos does not have any editing features, but it has decent organizational tools that let you quickly create albums and sort pictures by date. You can easily share individual photos, or share an entire album, using the app Share feature, to email, SMS, Facebook, Twitter, and more.
If you have a massive amount of photos, especially high-resolution pictures that take up a lot of data, and you have an Amazon Prime account, the Amazon Cloud service is a great way to back up your photos without worrying about space.
- Free - Download now
Adobe Creative Cloud
Adobe's photo syncing service, Creative Cloud includes an amazing, feature-rich application for photography enthusiasts and professionals. With Creative Cloud, you can access and edit images across multiple devices and sync changes as you work. The key to Adobe's service is project creation and photo editing. You must have a Creative Cloud account, which costs $9.99 per month, to upload and sync photos and edits, but the service also includes access to a number of photo and video project apps, like Photoshop, Slate, and more.
Once uploaded, you can meticulously adjust picture quality using Lightroom for tone curve, split-tone, noise reduction, lens correction, camera calibration, and more. All of your changes are immediately available between desktop and mobile devices.
It is ideal for taking your pictures one step further. If you are a heavy photo editor and want access to robust and professional tools, Creative Cloud with Lightroom and Photoshop is a great backup service to use.
- Free - Download now
Google Photos
These days, practically everyone is connected to Google in some way or another, whether it is through Gmail, Hangouts, or YouTube. Having a Google account can be beneficial if you want to use the company's cloud storage to backup your photos. You can add pictures to Google Drive, which will automatically sync to the Photos app, or back up your entire collection of pictures using the Desktop uploader and iOS app.
Google Photos provides some pretty amazing organizational tools. For example, it will automatically recognize such things as people, places, food, and events, and organize them into collections for you. Plus, you can build your own personal albums, or create shared albums that others can access via a link. You can even let the recipients add their own content to a shared album.
Google Photos also includes some basic editing features, like adding filters, tweaking lighting, and color balances.
Google Drive includes 15 GB of free storage with additional plans starting at $1.99 for 100 GB. If you are big on sharing albums with others for collaborative purposes, Google Photos is a great option.
- Free - Download now
Microsoft OneDrive
Microsoft's cloud storage service may be great for keeping your work documents in the cloud, but it also has a nifty camera uploader that can automatically send your iPhone's camera roll to OneDrive. With the desktop app, you can access and download pics to your computer. You can also download them onto any device by visiting OneDrive Live and logging into your account.
On iOS, you can simply toggle the Camera Backup feature on and all of the pictures on your device will be uploaded to the company's storage service. It has great organization tools, like adding tags and creating albums. And, you can share files and albums with others by inviting them to collaborate or sending a link. Use OneDrive alongside Microsoft Office apps, like PowerPoint, to import pictures into documents.
If you tend to use Microsoft's suite of productivity apps, OneDrive is a great app for having direct access to your photos from other Office apps.
- Free - Download now
Dropbox
Dropbox is an incredibly useful cloud storage service for backing up all kinds of documents. Like OneDrive, it also has an automatic camera uploader that will constantly update with your newly taken photos. These images can be viewed right in the Dropbox app for iOS, or using the desktop app. When you log into your Dropbox account via the web, you can access your photos anywhere.
You can add comments to photos and include names from your contacts, which will notify each person that is mentioned. You can create new folders and share them with other Dropbox users. You can also send a link that will allow the recipient to view pictures without needing to be logged into a Dropbox account.
If you want to be able to share your photos with anyone, whether they have an account or not, Dropbox makes it easy to upload everything on your computer and share it with others.
- Free - Download now
Anything else?
Do you have a favorite photo backup service? What are some of its features that make it the best option for you?
Updated August 2017: This article still has the best of the best options for backing up your photos! If anything changes, we'll be sure to update our list ASAP!
really?!? don't speak about Flickr? i think its one of the bests.
free, 1 TB of space... my principal backup app of photos and videos.
I use OneDrive because I was a longtime Windows Phone user. They upped my storage amount from 15GB to 105GB, so I have tons of space (and no, I don't have a paid version).
Eg, same situation. (Y)
man i was happy with 40 free. I need to up my game up and pay attention to the free storage giveaways.
I use OneDrive but I had to turn off the photo uploading on the iPhone. Unlike Apple and Google's services, OneDrive don't get that there are two versions of the same photo in the Phone and iCloud and start to upload all low-fi versions of the photos I uploaded previously and thus I have to do it manually. Even contacting Microsoft was of no help as they say my problem is not repeatable, although I've changed iPhones and still have those issues.
I use Flickr to back up all my photos at full res, and to share albums with others.
I use iCloud, then One Drive and Google Photos. iCloud Photo Library is ok, but doesn't allow for backup and delete locally like most other cloud services. I was using Trunx when it first came out and was unlimited. I like the interface of Google Photos the best and some of the automated features, which is the trade off for the data mining...
I use iCloud as well as Flickr. While I really enjoy iCloud, I've never really had any problems with it, however, I use Flickr is a back up system that isn't tied in to iCloud. IF I were to ever experience some of the problems I've read others have had with iCloud. I know my pictures are backed up and safe on a different platform.
box.com free 50 GB
The FAQ page for Adobe Lightroom Mobile specifically says that it is not intended for use as a backup service. It can automatically sync my Camera Roll photos to the Lighroom Desktop App, but I do not believe it actually saves the files in the cloud. They make it very confusing actually...
From Adobe:
"Can Lightroom for mobile be used as a backup service?
No; Lightroom for mobile is not a backup service. Lightroom desktop does not sync your original raw files with the cloud and with Lightroom for mobile. Lightroom desktop creates and syncs images with the cloud in the form of Smart Previews. Smart Previews are smaller versions of your original files, roughly 1.5 or 2 MB in size, that retain all the flexibility of a raw file. Changes made to Smart Previews automatically sync with your originals."
That sounds like Lightroom in the other device create some sort of edit log that got uploaded again, and then the origin device apply the steps in that log to the original files.
The "does not sync your original raw files" are vague though. So they will sync the JPG version or not ?
I used Dropbox until Photos and iCloud Photo Library came to Mac. I can't say I'm 100% satisfied. File management and sorting options are limited, sometimes my iPhone suddenly refuses to sync which upon re-starting leads to duplicates and glitches in auto-filing features can't be manually fixed (landscape photo keeps getting filed in the selfie folder) but I'm hoping it's just growing pains. Overall photo management is much easier now than before.
Also, although Google Photos will upload photos larger than 16 MP and QHD video to your Photos, to take advantage of the unlimited storage, you must allow G photos to rescale the media to it's size cap.
Google Photos. Keep in mind though, to take advantage of unlimited storage, you have to allow Google to apply proprietary compression to your photos, with the compressed version becoming the master, otherwise anything you upload to photos counts against your storage allotment. Also, even though they use the same storage allotment, photos and drive are functionally separate.
Flickr gives you 1tb of free space so I use that. Mega is also good because it offers a lot of free space too.
OneDrive and Dropbox.
iCloud is more like primary hard drive for me rather than back up drive. It synchronize too much with the phone that I might accidentally remove the files during spring cleaning. Separate 3rd party cloud storage at least need the files to be removed separately so there's a degree of safety from human error, even if it's from being cumbersome.
Google Photos since its release...
Is it just me? But I think if I buy a 16GB phone the service should be at least 16GB cloud storage free! What should I do with 5GB? I have a 128GB iPhone and use google picture to back up my photos
Thanks for sharing. I like using Google Photos.
Considering I have Office 365 with 1TB Onedrive storage plus extra 15gb for camera roll bonus, I'm happy with Microsoft offering. And it works so seamlessly across multiple platforms.
I use iCloud and Google Drive. I am also an Amazon Prime user.
I tried their photo uploads, and it works great.
But for some reason it will not upload large videos, or takes forever. And it only lets you upload up to 5GB's.
Also, I found with Amazon photos, it doubled my photos when I also had iCloud back enabled.
I will say one thing though that I liked about Amazon photos; they have a beautiful layout.
Great list but Lightroom doesn't back up, it just syncs previews for editing.
Flickr, Box, MediaFire, and OneDrive are what I have used or currently use. I was able to "cash" in on early adopter giveaways and loyalty giveaways, so I'm able to use each service with worries about running out of space anywhere.
I want to love Apple's solution, but since I am a Windows user it just doesn't work for me. I lend a hand to many coworkers (also Windows people) with their iPhones. When they ask me about photo backup, for casual users the answer is Google Photos and for serious photographers I recommend Adobe's Creative Cloud with Lightroom. For redundancy I use OneDrive and flickr.
That's my too sense.
But do any of these keep the correct time stamp for non metadata tagged files, PNGs and MOVs? Now, that would impress me!
Great tips !!!!
Shutterfly is decent. Flickr gives 1tb of space and uploads full res photos too.
I want to use iCloud Photo library but there is no bulk download option from iCloud.com so I turned that feature off. I don't have a MAC so downloading my full res photos from icloud.com one by one just doesn't work. iCloud Photo Library is not PC user friendly at all.
You can with icloud.com..... Yes, you have to select them all, but if you click "Select Photos", then click the first, scroll to the last, hold shift and click again, you can select multiples. Then click "Download".
iCloud will still try to download every selected item one by one, which leads to skipped downloads. This is an issue if you just replaced a hard drive, for example, and you're downloading a hundred photos all named IMG####.JPG. It turns something that should be trivial into a chore. This happens all the time when downloading multiples from iCloud Photo Library @ iCloud.com; on a Mac, on Windows, with Safary, with Edge or Internet Explorer, etc.
Other services avoid this hassle by bundling all the selected items into an Archive and then downloading the Archive to your PC.
I've never had skipped downloads on OneDrive or Google Drive.
I can guarantee I'll get about 3-5 skipped downloads per 50 selected from iCloud.com.
That is not a lot. The issue isn't the number, it's the witch hunt you have to go through after the fact when you realized you only downloaded 45-47 and wanted 50. Reconciling that is a huge headache. It's not like you can just do a directory DIFF, for example.
I'm another Windows Phone convert, I love using Onedrive simply because I'm used to it and how it works. And it works much better on my iPhone than it does on my Windows Phone! I've been an Amazon Prime member for years and never knew about the cloud storage! Will definitely look into that also.
A little misleading about Google Photos. While all users receive 15gb free which is shared across Google Services, photos up to 16 megapixels and videos up to 1080 HD do not count toward storage caps and are therefore free.
Thanks for adding that little extra tidbit of info. Great to know.
Yeah, I have some 11 gb of photos and videos that aren't even counting towards my limit. It's great.
Yeah using high resolution only you have unlimited photo and video storage, and considering how much they give away in storage for original quality most people are fine with either. Either way it is a good backup service and the one I use.
You're also being misleading:
1. Google compresses the images if you upload optimized. They look decent, but they are still compressed. You can't call something a photo backup service if you're altering the data and making it objectively worse quality than the source.
2. For video, 1080p 30FPS, specifically. If you have an iPhone and you do 60 or 120FPS 1080p, Google Photos will reencode your videos to 30FPS. You'll also lose quality in the process. High Framerate 720p also gets nerfed, AFAIK. They don't support 4K at all. Smartphones have been recording 4K since... Late 2012?
THe only way to use Google as a bonafide backup service is to use up that 15GB storage and [eventually] pay them for more storage.
The article discusses backup services. If people were fine with nerfing quality, then why not just upload everything to Facebook and eschew all these comparisons and run-downs?
Google's "Free Tier" is not a backup service, if we're being real.
Amazon has worked great for me. When I had issues with iCloud, which still doesn't work correctly for me on my Windows computer (both W7 and W10). I also find the iCloud options a bit confusing (iCloud Photo Library & Photo Stream).
Amazon is a great backup service. I just open the app on my phone or iPad and it automatically uploads new photos and videos to my account. It also syncs my photos to my computer without issue. I've also used OneDrive which was good as well.
I use a combination of OneDrive and FLICKR.
I come from Windows phone, so OneDrive was a sure shot. Plus, I have it synced on my laptop for convenience.
I had almost forgotten about FLICKR when I happened to stumble upon some blog post that detailed how the photographer is making use of its nearly "unfillable" 1TB.
The app on my iPhone works well and I have configured it to upload automatically.
Full resolution. No hassles.
iCloud and Dropbox are the two backup services I use. Haven't had any issues with either. I enjoy the redundancy and I've never had to worry about my photos. I honestly don't think twice before I need to wipe my phone for whatever reason. Maybe my reliance on this software couldn't be a bad thing. But thus far all is good.