Best physical HomeKit controllers announced at CES 2018

A number of companies have announced HomeKit products at CES 2018 , but one of the more interesting categories has been that of the HomeKit controller. These devices provide a physical interface to HomeKit, meaning that you won't need to use Siri or the Home app on your iPhone or iPad in order to control your home. Here are the best physical HomeKit controllers that we've seen so far. The Button

Fibaro has announced a brand new version of its control device called The Button that will work with HomeKit when it launches. This battery-powered accessory can be programmed with different scenes that respond to different numbers of clicks. This lets you, for instance, put lights on one click, a fan on two clicks, and your door lock on three clicks. The Button also features a buzz that can provide audible feedback when you activate a scene. From Fibaro:

In response to needs of Apple technology users and according to our mission, to automate every single household, we are introducing The Button for Apple HomeKit. From now on you can enjoy the FIBARO device features on your favourite platform.

A release date for the HomeKit-compatible button hasn't been announced, with Fibaro only saying that it's "coming soon." Eve Button

Elgato's new Eve Button accessory actually works a lot like Fibaro's The Button, in that it can trigger different HomeKit scenes based on the number of presses it receives. Eve Button features an aluminum housing and supports activation of up to three scenes. Battery powered, Eve Button can easily be set up and managed either through the iOS Home app or the Elgato Eve app. From Elgato:

Sporting a clean design and an elegant aluminum housing with curved contours, Eve Button will individually trigger up to three HomeKit scenes upon a single, double, or long press. Lighting and appliance control instantly becomes accessible to everyone in the house. Eve Button seamlessly integrates into any HomeKit setup. And, because you need not configure a bridge or third-party cloud service, installation via Apple Home or the Eve app is a matter of a few minutes. Eve Button is available immediately for USD $49.95 from Elgato and Amazon, and will be available in the Apple Store later this month.

Some companies looked at HomeKit and said: "let's make a button for that." Nanoleaf apparently said, "screw it, let's make 12!" Nanoleaf' s new glowing remote is a literal dodecahedron, with each of the 12 faces serving as a programmable button that can activate one of your HomeKit scenes or devices when programmed to do so with the Nanoleaf app. So not only does it integrate seamlessly with your Aurora smart lighting panels, it also connects to your other HomeKit accessories as well. From Nanoleaf:

Each of the Remote's 12 sides can be programmed to trigger different commands. You can fully customize your Remote with any Light Panels or HomeKit scenes within the Nanoleaf app. The Remote comes with pre-programmed scenes for each side so that it's even ready to go out of the box.