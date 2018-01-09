Best physical HomeKit controllers announced at CES 2018

Here are the best physical HomeKit controllers that we've seen so far.
The Button
Fibaro has announced a brand new version of its control device called The Button that will work with HomeKit when it launches. This battery-powered accessory can be programmed with different scenes that respond to different numbers of clicks. This lets you, for instance, put lights on one click, a fan on two clicks, and your door lock on three clicks. The Button also features a buzz that can provide audible feedback when you activate a scene.
From Fibaro:
In response to needs of Apple technology users and according to our mission, to automate every single household, we are introducing The Button for Apple HomeKit. From now on you can enjoy the FIBARO device features on your favourite platform.
A release date for the HomeKit-compatible button hasn't been announced, with Fibaro only saying that it's "coming soon."
Eve Button
Elgato's new Eve Button accessory actually works a lot like Fibaro's The Button, in that it can trigger different HomeKit scenes based on the number of presses it receives. Eve Button features an aluminum housing and supports activation of up to three scenes. Battery powered, Eve Button can easily be set up and managed either through the iOS Home app or the Elgato Eve app.
From Elgato:
Sporting a clean design and an elegant aluminum housing with curved contours, Eve Button will individually trigger up to three HomeKit scenes upon a single, double, or long press. Lighting and appliance control instantly becomes accessible to everyone in the house. Eve Button seamlessly integrates into any HomeKit setup. And, because you need not configure a bridge or third-party cloud service, installation via Apple Home or the Eve app is a matter of a few minutes. Eve Button is available immediately for USD $49.95 from Elgato and Amazon, and will be available in the Apple Store later this month.
With shipping beginning next week, you can order your Eve Button directly from Elgato, or pre-order on Amazon for $49.95.
Nanoleaf Remote
Some companies looked at HomeKit and said: "let's make a button for that." Nanoleaf apparently said, "screw it, let's make 12!" Nanoleaf' s new glowing remote is a literal dodecahedron, with each of the 12 faces serving as a programmable button that can activate one of your HomeKit scenes or devices when programmed to do so with the Nanoleaf app. So not only does it integrate seamlessly with your Aurora smart lighting panels, it also connects to your other HomeKit accessories as well.
From Nanoleaf:
Each of the Remote's 12 sides can be programmed to trigger different commands. You can fully customize your Remote with any Light Panels or HomeKit scenes within the Nanoleaf app. The Remote comes with pre-programmed scenes for each side so that it's even ready to go out of the box.
Not only is each side able to activate a different HomeKit scene, but the Remote also incorporates motion. By twisting the Remote clockwise or counter-clockwise, you can turn the brightness of your lights up or down. Like the others, the Nanoleaf Remote is battery powered.
The Nanoleaf Remote will be out in the spring for $49.99. You can pre-order it now directly from Nanoleaf.
More to come
We'll be sure to keep this page updated with all of the cool HomeKit controllers that pop up at CES 2018.