Spending hundreds of dollars on a console might seem crazy, so you might be the kind of person who wants to try it out before you spend that kind of money. If you're looking for places to try out the Nintendo Switch, there are severalt. Here are the best places you can try out the Switch in store today.
Target
Target is a great store to look at the Nintendo Switch. The kiosk is well set up and easy to find. You can try out some game demos and it's right by the other video game consoles, and you can even look at the games you can buy along with the console.
Best Buy
Best Buy is the greatest place to try out any console, so it's no surprise that it's on this list. You can play through game demos, look at the gear it offers, and check out all the games. If you end up loving the console, you can pick up almost everything you need there.
Walmart
Walmart might not be your first stop to check out the Switch, but it's set up about the same as Target. It may not have as many options as Best Buy or GameStop, but it's still a good place to start when looking at Nintendo Switch gear. It won't have everything that the other shops might, but it won't be overwhelming with all that you can get with the Switch.
GameStop
GameStop was one of the first gaming places to get a kiosk with the Switch, so it's one of the best places to go to try out the console. It has loads of amiibo, games, cases, and more, and it's a great place to start your hunt for all things Switch. If you want to try it out, GameStop is a great place that might even suck you in to buying a Switch, some games, and maybe even some Nintendo collectibles!
