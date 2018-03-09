Spending hundreds of dollars on a console might seem crazy, so you might be the kind of person who wants to try it out before you spend that kind of money. If you're looking for places to try out the Nintendo Switch, there are severalt. Here are the best places you can try out the Switch in store today. Target

Target is a great store to look at the Nintendo Switch. The kiosk is well set up and easy to find. You can try out some game demos and it's right by the other video game consoles, and you can even look at the games you can buy along with the console. See at Target Best Buy

Best Buy is the greatest place to try out any console, so it's no surprise that it's on this list. You can play through game demos, look at the gear it offers, and check out all the games. If you end up loving the console, you can pick up almost everything you need there. See at Best Buy Walmart

Walmart might not be your first stop to check out the Switch, but it's set up about the same as Target. It may not have as many options as Best Buy or GameStop, but it's still a good place to start when looking at Nintendo Switch gear. It won't have everything that the other shops might, but it won't be overwhelming with all that you can get with the Switch. See at Wal-Mart GameStop