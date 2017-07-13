Looking to pre-order Splatoon 2? You have plenty of options!

Splatoon 2 for the Nintendo Switch is coming out July 21st, and if you're excited to play the game as soon as possible, pre-ordering Splatoon 2 may be the way to go.

Whether you're looking for a digital or physical copy of Splatoon 2, you can pick up a pre-order of the game from several different locations!

Best Buy

Best Buy has the physical copy of Splatoon available for $59.99. If history is any indication, Best Buy will also be a great place to get extra accessories, like the Splatoon 2 Pro Controller, when they launch.

See at Best Buy

Walmart

You can grab a physical copy of Splatoon 2 from Walmart for 59.88 (yes, it's 11 cents cheaper than Best Buy for some reason), and you can even purchase its two-year protection plan for an extra $5 if you are so inclined.

See at Walmart

Gamestop

Gamestop is offering pre-orders for both physical and digital copies of Splatoon 2 for $59.99.

See at Gamestop

Amazon

Amazon is also offering pre-orders for both digital and physical copies of the game for $59.99. As you probably know, Amazon has a great return policy in case anything is wrong with the game upon arrival; you should have minimal hassle fixing the problem.

Don't forget, if you're an Amazon Prime member you'll receive an additional $12 off, making the pre-order price for Splatoon 2 $47.99.

See at Amazon

Where will you pre-order?

Let us know in the comments below!