What are the best Pokémon to use Fast TMs and Charge TMs on in Pokémon Go to win Raid Battles and dominate Gyms? Here's the list!
Technical Machines (TMs) are what let you change movesets in Pokémon Go. You can get them from winning Raid Battles and when you use a Fast TM or Charge TM, you can improve the Fast Move or Charge Move of your Pokémon. But how do you know which Pokémon to use them on and which movesets to change? Read on!
What are the best Pokémon Go movesets to change with TMs for Raid Battles?
If Raid Battles are your things and you want to beat the Raid Bosses, these are the Pokémon you want to use your TMs on and the Fast Moves and Charge Moves you want to get. They're all single Fast TM or single Charge TM safe, which means you're guaranteed to get something better than you have.
For Fast TM, you're switching from a bad Fast Move to a good Fast Move, simple as that. For Charge TM, you're switching from a bad Charge Move to one of two better Charge Move. The best or most useful one is listed first, then the secondary one.
|Pokémon
|Use
|Change From
|Change To
|Dragonite
|Fast TM
|Steel Wing
|Dragon Tail
|Charge TM
|Hyper Beam
|Outrage or Hurricane
|Rhydon
|Fast TM
|Rock Smash
|Mud Slap
|Charge TM
|Megahorn
|Stone Edge or Earthquake
|Machamp
|Fast TM
|Bullet Punch
|Counter
|Charge TM
|Heavy Slam
|Dynamic Punch or Close Combat
|Tyranitar
|Fast TM
|Iron Tail
|Bite
|Charge TM
|Fire Blast
|Crunch or Stone Edge
|Golem
|Charge TM
|Rock Blast
|Stone Edge or Earthquake
|Vaporeon
|Charge TM
|Water Pulse
|Hydro Pump or Aqua Tail
|Jolteon
|Fast TM
|Volt Switch
|Thunder Shock
|Flareon
|Fast TM
|Ember
|Fire Spin
|Charge TM
|Fire Blast
|Overheat or Flamethrower
|Charizard
|Fast TM
|Dragon Claw
|Overheat or Fire Blast
|Gyarados
|Fast TM
|Bite
|Dragon Tail
|Charge TM
|Crunch
|Hydro Pump or Outrage
There are riskier Charge TM changes you can try for as well, for example, going for Future Sight on Espeon on Alakazam. Because of the multiple Charge Move options, you may get something else, even on repeat attempts, and either have to settle or expend numerous Charge TMs. Think carefully before you roll the dice.
What are the best Pokémon Go movesets to change with TMs for Gym Battles?
It's hard to recommend anyone "waste" TMs on defenders anymore, given the new Gym system in Pokémon Go. By punishing defenders with CP of 3000 or higher, limiting each Gym to only one Pokémon of the same kind at any given time, and making it much easier to take down Gyms, there's very little room left for classical "Gym defenders".
You're better off investing TMs — and stardust — in Raid Boss counters (see above) since anything you put into a Gym defender will, at most, only slow down an attacker my seconds. Still, if having great attackers is a point of pride for you, and you have the TMs to burn, here are your safest bets.
|Pokémon
|Use
|Change From
|Change To
|Blissey
|Charge TM
|Hyper Beam
|Dazzling Gleam or Psychic
|Snorlax
|Fast TM
|Lick
|Zen Headbutt
|Charge TM
|Hyper Beam
|Heavy Slam or Earthquake
|Muk
|Fast TM
|Poison Jab
|Infestation
|Charge TM
|Dark Pulse
|Gunk Shot or Sludge Wave
|Steelix
|Fast TM
|Dragon Tail
|Iron Tail
|Charge TM
|Earthquake
|Heavy Slam or Crunch
|Lapras
|Fast TM
|Water Gun
|Frost Breath
|Donphan
|Fast TM
|Tackle
|Counter
|Charge TM
|Heavy Slam
|Play Rough or Earthquake
|Umbreon
|Fast TM
|Feint Attack
|Snarl
|Wobbufet
|Fast TM
|Splash
|Counter
Your best uses for Fast TM and Charge TM?
Sometimes it's not about Raid Bosses or Gym defenders but simply about your favorite Pokémon getting your favorite movesets. If that's the case for you, let me know what you're using your Fast TM and Charge TM on and why!
Reader comments
Best movesets to change with Technical Machines (TMs) in Pokémon Go