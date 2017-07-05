What are the best Pokémon to use Fast TMs and Charge TMs on in Pokémon Go to win Raid Battles and dominate Gyms? Here's the list! Technical Machines (TMs) are what let you change movesets in Pokémon Go. You can get them from winning Raid Battles and when you use a Fast TM or Charge TM, you can improve the Fast Move or Charge Move of your Pokémon. But how do you know which Pokémon to use them on and which movesets to change? Read on!

What are the best Pokémon Go movesets to change with TMs for Raid Battles?

If Raid Battles are your things and you want to beat the Raid Bosses, these are the Pokémon you want to use your TMs on and the Fast Moves and Charge Moves you want to get. They're all single Fast TM or single Charge TM safe, which means you're guaranteed to get something better than you have. For Fast TM, you're switching from a bad Fast Move to a good Fast Move, simple as that. For Charge TM, you're switching from a bad Charge Move to one of two better Charge Move. The best or most useful one is listed first, then the secondary one. Pokémon Use Change From Change To Dragonite Fast TM Steel Wing Dragon Tail Charge TM Hyper Beam Outrage or Hurricane Rhydon Fast TM Rock Smash Mud Slap Charge TM Megahorn Stone Edge or Earthquake Machamp Fast TM Bullet Punch Counter Charge TM Heavy Slam Dynamic Punch or Close Combat Tyranitar Fast TM Iron Tail Bite Charge TM Fire Blast Crunch or Stone Edge Golem Charge TM Rock Blast Stone Edge or Earthquake Vaporeon Charge TM Water Pulse Hydro Pump or Aqua Tail Jolteon Fast TM Volt Switch Thunder Shock Flareon Fast TM Ember Fire Spin Charge TM Fire Blast Overheat or Flamethrower Charizard Fast TM Dragon Claw Overheat or Fire Blast Gyarados Fast TM Bite Dragon Tail Charge TM Crunch Hydro Pump or Outrage There are riskier Charge TM changes you can try for as well, for example, going for Future Sight on Espeon on Alakazam. Because of the multiple Charge Move options, you may get something else, even on repeat attempts, and either have to settle or expend numerous Charge TMs. Think carefully before you roll the dice.