The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 is best-in-class when it comes to portable Bluetooth speakers, and right now it's 20% off! Not only is the price the lowest it's ever been, but the sound quality, features, and sheer usefulness of the Boom 3 makes it the absolute best Bluetooth speaker to buy _ especially when it's on sale!

With well-balanced sound, and gorgeous design, and an amazing price that outmatches its quality, I can't gush enough about the Ultimate Ears Boom 3.

The sound quality of the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 is super impressive. There's no noticeable distortion at high volumes and it has the most balanced sound of any portable Bluetooth speaker I've ever tried.

The bass is what got me — I try not to expect too much in a portable speaker, but I always hope for greatness, and the Boom 3 delivers. The bass is rich and warm without muddying up the rest of the mix, and those highs are crisp and so satisfying. Even at low volumes, where other speakers tend to get pretty muffled and indistinct, the Boom 3 excels wonderfully. I have it playing right now on my desk next to my keyboard, and it's clean and clear (and under control).

Taking the Boom 3 to your next pool party is no problem. It has a high water-resistant rating, allowing it to be submerged in up to three feet of water for 30 minutes. It's also protected against dirt and mud, but you can hand-wash the speaker with warm, soapy water just in case it gets messy. Plus, if you truly want the Boom 3 to live up to its onomatopoeic name, you have the option to set up another one (or up to 150 Boom speakers) to make a stereo pair and really raise the roof!

I really can't say enough good about the Ultimate Ears Boom 3. It sounds superb, has a great design, is portable enough to take anywhere, and it's on sale for a great price. If you're looking for a Bluetooth speaker, don't miss out on this fantastic deal.

