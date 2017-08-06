Best portable Bluetooth speakers for your iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Want a portable speaker for all your Apple devices? Look no further!
Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the best ways to listen to your favorite tunes, podcasts, and other audio everywhere you go. As long as your iPhone, iPad, or Mac is around, your music can ring out loud and proud. There are a ton of options on the market at various price points, giving you the opportunity to find the speaker right for you. Here are some of our favorites.
- UE Boom 2
- Fugoo with sport case
- Sony SRS-X55
- Riva Turbo X
- Bose Soundlink III
- UE Roll 2
- VTIN Royaler
- Amazon Tap
UE Boom 2
Living up to its onomatopoeic name, the UE Boom 2 is an impressive option for Bluetooth audio lovers, offering 360-degree sound in a truly portable package. This speaker ends up on lots of best Bluetooth speaker lists — and for a good reason.
The Boom 2 is water-resistant, allowing it to be submerged in 3 feet of water for 30 minutes and come out just fine. It's also protected against dirt and mud, but won't repel those substances — though you can hand wash the speaker if it gets too messy.
Asking around on Twitter, I got plenty of responses from people telling me the UE Boom 2 was there favorite purchase of all time.
@LukeFilipowicz @reneritchie UE Boom 2, without a doubt. bought 3 or 4. Enjoying stereo pairing right now.— Peter Nõu (@dkmj) January 17, 2017
UE Boom 2's battery will last you approximately 15 hours of playing time and has a Bluetooth range of 100 feet outdoors, giving you more than enough time and space to enjoy all the sounds you want to hear. Plus, if you find yourself lacking the volume you want from just one UE Boom 2, you have the option to set up another to make a stereo pair and raise the roof.
The UE Boom 2 also has the added pleasure of a controller app that can you can use to skip songs, adjust volume, and pause music — all without having to touch the speaker.
Fugoo Sport
Fugoo's portable Bluetooth speaker is designed for multiple environments, offering three different casings you can use to hide its inner workings — but it's the Sport sleeve that offers the most versatile experiences.
What separates the Fugoo from its competition is its 40-hour battery life: This little speaker will keep jamming for days, whether you're sitting by the pool or on a camping trip. And speaking of the pool, the Fugoo has an IP67 water- and dust-resistance rating, allowing you to play music near (or in) water. (Of course, it won't sound great under water given the whole physics of sound waves, but it's doable.)
When it comes to sound quality, the Fugoo has six drivers inside its chassis: two 28mm tweeters, two 39mm mid/woofers, and two 43mm x 54mm passive radiators spread out across all four sides; this construction gives you clear, well-balanced 360-degree sound from a small speaker.
Sony SRS-X55
Sony has a whole line of Bluetooth speakers that vary in size, but when noting the best portable speakers, it would be a shame to forget about the SRS-X55.
Let's get to the most important part of any speaker: sound quality. It works on a 2.1 channel system, offering a dedicated driver for bass to deliver clear lows without muddling the rest of the soundscape.
Sony had functionality on the brain when designing the SRS-X55: Not only does it work with Bluetooth, but it also has NFC compatibility and a standard 3.5-millimeter jack for AUX input. On top of that, Sony has also thrown in a USB port to let you charge your phone or tablet on the go: This makes the SRS-X55 one of the more versatile Bluetooth speakers out there. Combine that with 10 hours of playing time, and you have a portable Bluetooth speaker that keeps pumping out the jams well into the night.
Riva Turbo X
The Riva Turbo X is often overlooked due to its slightly higher price point, but fans of the Riva Turbo X will tell you to look twice.
When it comes to portability, the Riva Turbo X is a tad on the big side; however, when it comes to power, the Riva Turbo X is the real deal. The Wirecutter was quick to mention how sleek and sturdy the design is, citing it as "refined and elegant-looking."
If you're looking for a Bluetooth speaker to blow the doors off your place, the Riva Turbo X will have you smiling — and probably covering your ears.
Bose Soundlink III
Bose has always focused on excellent sound quality in its speakers, and that mantra continues with the Soundlink III. Whether you listen to your music directly from your iPhone via AUX input or you send audio wirelessly via Bluetooth, the sound quality is truly impeccable. And, at only two pounds, the Soundlink III feels very light for its size, so it's not a pain to lug around.
Although the Soundlink III doesn't have the ability to charge via micro-USB and lacks fancier features you might see in other portable Bluetooth speakers, the sheer performance in regard to sound quality is excellent. The bass that pumps out of this small speaker is incredible: The low-end tones always sound warm and full — even at high volume, which can typically be a problem for speakers this size. Also, if you love blasting your music as loud as possible, the Soundlink III delivers in spades, perfect for keeping the party bumping!
You'll get about 14 hours of playing time from the Soundlink III before needing to charge it. Carrying the Bose name is usually reflected in the price, but the quality you see in the Soundlink III makes the price tag of $299 a little easier to swallow.
UE Roll 2
The UE Roll 2 has a neat orb-style design meant to follow you wherever you go — even, thanks to its water-resistance rating, the shower. Plus, it also comes with a little life preserver that allows it to float if you plan on bringing it to a pool party.
The sound on this tiny guy is impressive, even moreso if you pair another UE Roll 2 to it for surround sound. It has an app you can download to completely control playback, letting you control it from afar — and with an outdoor Bluetooth range of 100 feet, you may want it.
This is Wirecutter's top pick in their portable Bluetooth speaker roundup, citing its versatility and portability as key selling points.
"The UE Roll 2 sounds full, with smooth reproduction of everything from bass notes to cymbals, and it plays loud enough to fill a hotel room or a spot at the beach with sound."
Make no mistake: The UE Roll 2 won't stand up in sound quality to some of the other more expensive entries here, but for only $99 you get a great little speaker that you can take with you everywhere.
VTIN Royaler
The VTIN Royaler is a personal favorite: I've been using it for three months for all my office audio, and I'm pleasantly impressed — both by its quality and $59 price tag.
The Royaler looks and feels great, which can be a concern due to price. Its aluminum alloy housing feels sturdy and well-constructed, and it gives the whole speaker a nice polished look that looks great sitting next to my Mac.
Secondly, the sound quality is reliable: The VTIN Royaler comes equipped with two 10-watt drivers and a passive radiator for the bass, and while it won't outperform the higher-end speakers on this list, it still delivers great everyday sound. The bass is impressive as well, sounding warm and controlled in tone even through the heaviest of metal, though at its highest volume setting you may find a slight buzzing from the low-end tones.
Amazon Tap
I couldn't leave the Amazon Tap off this list because you're not going to find a more useful Bluetooth speaker.
On top of being powered by Dolby Audio and offering 306-degree sound, the Amazon Tap has Alexa. You simply have to tap the speaker and ask Alexa to play Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, you name it, and it starts playing instantly. Plus, if you're using the Tap at home (or anywhere with a Wi-FI connection) Alexa becomes even more useful.
The Amazon Tap will give you nine hours of playback time on a single charge, and it comes with a nice charging cradle that keeps it upright and looking great even when it's refilling its tank.
What do you use?
Do you have a bluetooth speaker you love? Tell us in the comments below!
Updated August 2017: I've added the Riva Turbo X to the list for people who want a portable speaker with lots of power.
Reader comments
JBL also has very good, portable and affordable speakers with excellent sound.
Good point. I just added the JBL Clip, which I absolutely love (and for some reason completely forgot about).
Soundfreaq Sound Kick
Soundfreaq wasn't on my radar, but I've pinged their media folks. Looks cool, thanks!
It's an award wining product, and I feel it sounds clearer than the Bose.
MiniRigs have recently released a bluetooth version of their portable speaker. MiniRig speakers have a reputation of high quality, and they have exceptional battery life. I have two of the original MiniRig speakers (non-bluetooth), and a subwoofer. I can vouch that the sound quality is very high, and the sheer volume that they can produce is incredible for such a small device. They're also pretty rugged (although not waterproof).
It seems that the bluetooth version maintains the same sound quality, volume and (pretty amazingly) battery life of the original speaker, but with bluetooth capabilities.
I'd highly recommend checking them out: http://minirigs.co.uk/portable-speaker.
Thanks for the info!
I got a Soen Transit (http://www.soenaudio.com/) when they started up via Kickstarter, and it has been a great speaker. Lots of depth + balance, portable, pretty hardy on the outside, lasts quite a while on a full charge.
From the website, it looks like they updated the outside some, but I am thinking it is still the same speaker on the inside. Check it out.
Boom Swimmer is really good! https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00F51C6S8/ref=cm_sw_su_dp?tag=imoreb-20&ascsu...
I have a JBL Flip 2. I listened to it in store next to the big and little Jamboxes, the UE whatever it is, and the Bose. It sounds the best and it can easily be had for $80-100ish. No sense going for the $200-range one when this sounds better. Only downside is the battery life is less than amazing, but it gives several hours of listening before it needs a charge, and still works while charging.
I purchased the SRS-X3 a few weeks ago. I was looking at a few different options, but given this one was at a store (vs. online) and I knew I could easily return it if I wasn't satisfied, I bought it. It was normally $129, but it was on sale for $99. The sound is very amazing, given the size of this speaker. The Bluetooth connection is seamless and we have connected over four devices to it. Needless to say, I will not be returning it because I am more that satisfied with the purchase.
If you don't care about looks or style the AmazonBasics Bluetooth speaker is an incredible value with pretty good sound. http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00EHZYWGM/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=17...
This is a handy round-up of quality bluetooth speakers, I have the Anker Classic and it really is an awesome unit. Also, I have a Klipsch KMC1 that is an awesome portable speaker. It's on the larger side, close the the Big Jambox , but it is portable and sounds awesome. They are on sale on Amazon and Woot right now, for the price (~$140, marked down from $300) it's an incredible value. I think they are on sale because they are being discontinued.
I do think that when an article is titled "Best portable Bluetooth speakers for your iPhone, iPad and Mac", it's reasonable to expect more information about sound quality. It sounds like the author does not have hands on experience with all of these products.
+1 for using the word onomatopoeic ;)
I've got 2 Sony SRS XB-2 recently. Actually I would never buy something like this, but I got it for free on sony's give-away. Still prefer my Microlab Solo 6c sound system with external sound card. Sound quality of a bluetooth speaker is worse anyway, and I can't turn it on in one touch - I have to touch first and second device to turn it on, then I have to pair device with mac or iPhone if I switched between them before, then I have to pair device together if I used one of the speakers separately before. So, still not a fan of such speakers.
I've gone through a few portable BT speakers and JBL Flip 1 & 2 are excellent, love the bass, range and battery life. I also went on Amazon and found an inexpensive one for my bathroom/outdoor pool area that has a FM tuner, an alarm clock and a USB/Micro SD slot. It's the Soundance Bluetooth Speakers Model SDY019. Not as great as JBL and battery life is not the greatest but I love the FM tuner feature. Great write up!
Glad you mentioned Fugoo. I have the regular size and the XL, and they're the best bluetooth speakers I've ever heard. Even returned a UE Boom because the sound quality was inferior. It may cost a little more than some of the other speakers on the market, but man does it sound amazing.
I have the UE Boom (1st gen) and I love it still to this day.. had it for a little over 2 years and it's great!
If you want a basic affordable speaker i have been very happy with Insignia NS-CSPBTHOL16-BK. I got it for $12 on black friday at best buy and saw it for the same price at a month later. I've been very happy with it. Especially if you don't need some name brand or something huge. It's feels weighty and solidly made. I use mine for mainly audio podcast in an apartment more than music though.
I got my better half an Anker Soundcore. For the little bit I heard, before she took it to work, it sounded great. Much better than my UE Miniboom. It also has long battery life and at $36 it's a bargain.
JBL Charge 3! Great sounding speaker with 20 hrs of playback.
Very pleased with my Anker Soundcore Sport, a really good waterproof Bluetooth speaker for around £25. Nowhere near as good as the big Bose Soundlink, obviously, but better bass than our original-size Jambox.
Works great in the shower.
how about the creative roar series? i had the very 1st model, and till today i still get comments from folks about how good it sounds.