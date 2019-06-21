Best Portable Chargers for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite iMore 2019
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite could fast become the game of the year for mobile device users. The free-to-play, location-based augmented reality game (finally) is finally available in the U.K. and the U.S. after first launching in Australia and New Zealand. If you plan on joining other Potterheads on this incredible journey, be sure to have a portal charger for your mobile device. Here are our favorites for both iPhone and Android-based devices.
A popular and trusted option: Anker PowerCore 10000mAhStaff Favorite
Anker remains one of our favorite brands, as is the PowerCore 10000mAh, which packs in a reasonable amount of power in a small and compact form factor. It's enough for three and a half charges and even features fast charging capabilities.
Credit card-sized: TravelCard 1500mAh
You can grab a TravelCard that's made specifically for iPhone or Android with a built-in cable. Though 1500mAh won't give you a full charge, it should help you make it to the end of the day, which is all you should expect out of a credit card-sized battery pack.
High capacity: Portable Charger RAVPower 16750mAh Power Bank
This impressive portable charger can power up to two smartphones or tablets at once with a total current output of 4.5A. It comes in multiple colors, including blue, red, and white.
Power of the rainbow!: Poweradd Slim 2 Most Compact 5000mAh External Battery
On your magical journey, consider this shiny, colorful little power pack from Poweradd. Available in pink, red, blue, green, this 5,000mAh portable battery is compact, round, and can fully recharge most phones at least once before running dry.
Cheap pick: Aibocn 10000mAh
Amazingly priced, this 10000mAh battery pack should charge your device a couple of times before needing a recharge. It also contains a built-in flashlight for nighttime wizardry.
Candy bar-sized: Anker Astro E1 6700mAh
Roughly the size of a chocolate bar, this low-priced solution should charge your device at least once, if not a little bit more before needing recharging. The Anker Astro E1 comes in four colors.
Get smart: Apple Smart Battery Case
If you own an iPhone, you should consider one of Apple's smart battery cases. Yes, these cases are pricey. However. they provide an all-in-one solution that doesn't require cords. Be sure to purchase the correct one for your iPhone model.
Solar power: Be-charming 24000mAh solar charger
This high-capacity power bank has a solar panel, so once its 24000mAh battery is depleted, you can leave it out in the sun to charge, making it perfect to taking on adventure trips in the Potterverse.
Pocket-size: Jackery Bolt 6000mAh
Jackery's Bolt is a slim option with a built-in Lightning cable, so there's no need for you to carry one around with you. With 6000mAh, it should be able to juice up your iPhone at least once. It comes in gray and vibrant orange.
Enjoy the Potterverse!
While out and about discovering mysterious artifacts, and encountering iconic characters and legendary beasts, there's nothing more upsetting than running out of juice for your mobile device. Therefore, make sure to buy a portable charger before beginning your adventure with Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Our favorite, the Anker PowerCore 10000mAh, packs a powerful charge in a tiny charger - perfect for extending those walks through the Potterverse.
If you're looking for a splash of color the Poweradd Slim 2 is a great choice. If high-capacity is more your cup of butterbeer, than the Portable Charger RAVPower 16750mAh Power Bank is a great fit. Each of the products on this list we keep your device going throughout your journey. So choose wisely and happy exploring!
