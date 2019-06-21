Harry Potter: Wizards Unite could fast become the game of the year for mobile device users. The free-to-play, location-based augmented reality game (finally) is finally available in the U.K. and the U.S. after first launching in Australia and New Zealand. If you plan on joining other Potterheads on this incredible journey, be sure to have a portal charger for your mobile device. Here are our favorites for both iPhone and Android-based devices.

Enjoy the Potterverse!

While out and about discovering mysterious artifacts, and encountering iconic characters and legendary beasts, there's nothing more upsetting than running out of juice for your mobile device. Therefore, make sure to buy a portable charger before beginning your adventure with Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Our favorite, the Anker PowerCore 10000mAh, packs a powerful charge in a tiny charger - perfect for extending those walks through the Potterverse.

If you're looking for a splash of color the Poweradd Slim 2 is a great choice. If high-capacity is more your cup of butterbeer, than the Portable Charger RAVPower 16750mAh Power Bank is a great fit. Each of the products on this list we keep your device going throughout your journey. So choose wisely and happy exploring!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.