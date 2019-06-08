Post workout recovery is important and it's essential that you take the time to care for your body after pushing it to its physical max. Plus, who doesn't love a little self-love, self-care, and physical therapy? It's true that your body is a temple and you've got to take care of it if you want it to take care of you. This is our list of the best post-workout recovery routines and why your body will thank you for using them.
Back buddy: Back Buddy Trigger Point Therapy Self Massage ToolStaff Favorite
The back buddy is easy to use and provides trigger point massage with its 11 knobs for amazing self-imposed muscle recovery and release. It's been customized to treat discomfort, increase circulation, and promote flexibility. This S-shaped tool provides 11 perfectly placed therapy knobs that allow access to any part of your body.
Compression session: Rapid Reboot Recovery System
Rapid Reboot give you 360-degree rapid, sequential compression to dramatically relieve muscle stiffness and soreness, and increase circulation to speed up your recovery and enhance your performance. This set comes with size specific compression boots to accommodate athletes of all sizes, providing comfort that offers results. A padded carrying case is also included for easy travel and this set comes with a 2-year warranty.
Gluta-ME: Raw Synergies Amino Slim for Post Workout Recovery
This drink replenishes your body with what it needs after a tough workout. This BCAA powder includes some of the best all natural and vegan amino acids including: ashwagandha, satiereal saffron, and glutamine providing you with faster recovery, improved mood, and quick fat loss.
Plant medicine: Hempactic Hemp Pain Relief Cream 2000mg
This highly active pain relieving cream helps your body heal naturally with clinically proven ingredients like: hemp, MSM, arnica, and menthol. It absorbs quickly to provide targeted pain relief, helps skin conditions, and supports the body's natural healing process. The fast-acting menthol also lowers swelling from inflamed atopic itchy rashes and bruises.
Soak it off: Epsoak Epsom Salt
Dissolve this Epsom salt in a warm bath to relax your muscles and promote post workout recovery. Epsom salt soaks are known for their amazing therapeutic qualities and can help relieve muscle aches and pains, relieve aching feet, cleanse pores, flush out toxins, and detoxify your skin. You could also mix this with shower gel to create your own body scrub.
Stretch it out: Morning Star Physical Therapy Stretch Strap
We all know stretching is an integral post workout routine. This strap comes with 10 multi-grip loops to encourage progressive stretching as you continue to become more flexible and/or heal injured muscles. It's made of a durable woven strap with reinforced stitching and a comfortable grip. This strap allows for independent stretching for all levels of flexibility and healing and is 73" long.
Roll it: AmazonBasics High-Density Round Foam Roller
This high-density foam roller comes in four different widths: 12", 18", 24", and 36", and seven different colors. It possesses molded edges that are ideal for balance, strengthening, flexibility, and rehab exercises. It's made from molded polypropylene to maintain firmness and it's lightweight and easy to clean and transport.
Acutherapy: Nayoya Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set
This acupressure mat provides immediate back and neck pain relief in the comfort of your own home. It eliminates the need for expensive treatments and effectively induces a state of complete relaxation while reducing muscle aches, pain, stress, and tension. The many benefits of regular 20 minute acupressure sessions include: improved sleep, circulation, mood, and increased energy levels, this is also a great tool for relieving headaches!
Breathe, stretch, let it go: Manduka PRO Yoga & Pilates Mat
Stretching is the best post-workout routine and what better way to do that, then on a high-quality yoga mat. This high-density cushioned yoga mat offers superior joint protection and unmatched support while you stretch. The surface texture of Manduka PRO improves with use, so the best way to break your mat in is to use it. This mat possesses a closed-cell surface which prevents sweat from seeping in and is non-toxic, comes from emissions-free manufacturing, and is 100% latex free.
Massage therapy: Guruness Fitness Massage Ball & Muscle Roller Set
This 5-piece massage kit targets every part of your body and includes a large muscle roller stick, a small muscle roller stick, two pointy-spike balls, one smooth round ball, and a bonus carry bag. These tools are great for accelerating your recovery post workout and helping alleviate stiffness, soreness, & cramping. This set also helps blood circulation and improves range of motion by deep myofascial release; it's also great for plantar fasciitis foot recovery.
Icy relief: Bodyprox Shin Splint Ice Packs
This 2-pack cold/hot set is highly effective and useful at all stages of the recovery process. It can be used as a hot and cold compress and is an effective way to treat painful calf and shin injuries and/or conditions after physical activity. Great for reducing joint stiffness, pain, and muscle spasms.
Post-workout recovery
Our favorite post-workout recovery tool is the Back Buddy because it's easy to use. Its convenient S-shape enables you to reach every point on your body with its 11 perfectly placed therapy knobs; promoting muscle release, pain relief, and improved circulation, and flexibility. We also love baths, I mean, who doesn't? So, the Epsoak Epsom Salt is perfect if you just want to sit back, relax, and soak those tired muscle aches and pains away. If you're a serious athlete, the Rapid Reboot Recovery System is a great post recovery routine. It uses 360-degree rapid, sequential compression to dramatically relieve muscle stiffness, soreness, and increase circulation to speed up your recovery and enhance your performance.
Whatever you fancy in a post-workout routine, you can't go wrong with any of these suggestions. All of these routines will help with muscle recovery, soreness, stiffness, aches, and pains, so you can rest up, rejuvenate your body, and attack your next workout fully revitalized.
