Post workout recovery is important and it's essential that you take the time to care for your body after pushing it to its physical max. Plus, who doesn't love a little self-love, self-care, and physical therapy? It's true that your body is a temple and you've got to take care of it if you want it to take care of you. This is our list of the best post-workout recovery routines and why your body will thank you for using them.

Post-workout recovery

Our favorite post-workout recovery tool is the Back Buddy because it's easy to use. Its convenient S-shape enables you to reach every point on your body with its 11 perfectly placed therapy knobs; promoting muscle release, pain relief, and improved circulation, and flexibility. We also love baths, I mean, who doesn't? So, the Epsoak Epsom Salt is perfect if you just want to sit back, relax, and soak those tired muscle aches and pains away. If you're a serious athlete, the Rapid Reboot Recovery System is a great post recovery routine. It uses 360-degree rapid, sequential compression to dramatically relieve muscle stiffness, soreness, and increase circulation to speed up your recovery and enhance your performance.

Whatever you fancy in a post-workout routine, you can't go wrong with any of these suggestions. All of these routines will help with muscle recovery, soreness, stiffness, aches, and pains, so you can rest up, rejuvenate your body, and attack your next workout fully revitalized.

