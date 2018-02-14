If you're giving a big presentation, the ability to move and interact more with your audience is incredibly valuable. If you have to awkwardly stand up behind your laptop the whole time, it's nowhere near as engaging. You need a reliable presentation remote that connects easily and travels well. Here are our recommendations for the best options for PCs. Satechi Bluetooth Smart Pointer

I work for a well-traveled magician on the side, and we never go anywhere without our Satechi Bluetooth Smart Pointers. He's gone through three brands, and Satechi has always stood out as the best. The remote connects via Bluetooth and has a fantastic range. (We've generally had great luck between 20 and 30 feet). If you're clicking through a slideshow and need to go back to a specific slide, there's a handy number pad hidden behind a little slide-out door. If you enter the number of the slide, it'll go back for you, which is incredibly handy when music misfires for a magic trick and you need to try to recapture the wonder.

My whole show rides on my presentation triggering properly, and the Satechi remote has been the only one I've used that works every time — Chris Funk, The Wonderist

You can also control music playback, skip tracks and slides, and control the volume of your device, so you don't need to be anywhere near your computer to do what you need to. These remotes are $45 on Amazon and come in black or silver. See at Amazon Logitech R800

The Logitech R800 features a bright green laser pointer that's easy to see in any room, and the USB wireless receiver should allay any worries you might feel using a Bluetooth remote. With a 100-foot range, you're free to move about as you please without worrying about losing your connection. The R800 has an LCD display that features a timer, which delivers silent vibrational alerts, so you can keep track of time without having to disengage from your audience. The large buttons are easy to navigate without having to look, and you'll get solid battery life from just two AAA batteries. Pricing starts around $50. See at Amazon Doosl

Doosl's presentation remote is a little thicker than a pen, but it'll still fit comfortably in your pocket, and its hook helps it stay in place so you always know where it is. It features a laser pointer, so you can get the whole room focused on what matters, and it has great page-up and page-down support, as well as play, pause, and black screen controls for PowerPoint presentations. The universal receiver means you can just plug in and go — no driver or pairing is required. Just in case you forget to turn off your Doosl, it features auto standby and "deep sleep" modes to conserve battery. Pricing starts at only $15. See at Amazon

Kensington K33374USA

Kensington's $30-ish wireless presenter is designed to be ergonomic, with a comfortable in-hand feel and a simple button layout that allows you to switch back and forth between slides and use the laser pointer without needing to constantly look down at your hand. The mini USB receiver fits in the remote's housing, so it never gets lost, and you don't need to pair the remote with your computer or install a driver — just plug it in and away you go. The receiver has a 60-foot range, so you'll be able to move about the room with confidence, knowing you'll stay connected. See at Amazon DinoFire

Aside from its wicked cool name, the DinoFire presentation remote is an awesome, pen-sized device that uses an RF receiver to communicate with your computer. It can control PowerPoint, the whole iWork suite, Word, and Excel, so if you're giving any sort of business presentation, you're covered. And at only around $14, you can grab a couple for the road. This remote runs on one AAA battery, and that's either convenient because you don't need to remember to charge it, or it's a little inconvenient because you can't just recharge it on the go. The RF receiver has a 98-foot range, so whether you're in a conference room or an auditorium, you're connected and in control. See at Amazon

