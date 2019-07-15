The built-in TV speakers found on most modern TVs these days just aren't that good, but getting a big sound system is expensive, and if you live in a small place, impractical. A good soundbar will not only provide you better sound than your TV speakers but is also a lot cheaper than a home theater system. Amazon Prime Day has terrific deals on soundbars and here are our favorites!

Soundbars are awesome!

Soundbars are an inexpensive way to upgrade the sound of your TV immediately, and they are great if you live in a small space!

The WoHome 2.1 Sound Bar is a great way to not only improve your sound but also get a decent amount of bass without needing a separate subwoofer. With two subwoofers built right into the bar, it's going to offer you a more powerful low-end sound than a typical soundbar. Plus, it's an 80W system in total, meaning when you crank the volume, you'll feel it!

If you're simply looking for the cheapest deal of the day, the TENKER Sound Bar is the lowest price. It can be wall-mounted, and its Bluetooth capability makes it a great little speaker for anyone looking to upgrade their sound and not spend too much money!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.