Looking for an excuse to ditch that old projection or plasma TV that you have hanging around, at home? Prime Day may be just the push you need. Whether you want a 4K TV with all the bells and whistles of a premium TV or just something simple for the guest room, there are a few interesting options worth considering.

There are lots of "deals" on TVs available right now, but not all of them are as good as they may appear. We've taken the time to look through the deals and are surfacing only the best ones right here.

Amazon's Prime Day 2018 is coming up in July. We don't know exactly what's going to be on sale during the Prime member-exclusive sales event, but after several years of covering it we can take a pretty good guess. Much like Black Friday, TVs will be a big ticket item on Prime Day. Sets with 4K and HDR and huge screen sizes are getting more and more affordable every year, and we know most people are looking to get that huge living room centerpiece for as big a bargain as possible.

Remember that Prime Day isn't actually a single day. While the bulk of the deals will happen in a specific 24-hour period sometime in mid-July based on previous events, there are still a lot of sales leading up to it and a lot of sales that follow after. So if you're looking for the best TV deals on Prime Day, you should be prepared for anything that might pop up that month really. In fact, considering how hard it is to actually get the fast-flying deals on Prime Day before they sell out, this might be your best bet.

For example, during Prime Day, which occurred on July 11 last year, we saw a huge sale on the TCL Roku TV lineup. These TVs were one of the hottest selling TV series all of last year because they combined affordability with a built-in Roku and decent image quality. On Prime Day, several versions from 28 inches up to 49 inches dropped to the lowest prices we had seen. Not even a week later, we saw another huge deal on the 40-inch version of the TCL Roku TV. It dropped in price and came with a huge gift card.

TCL just announced an entirely new lineup for the Roku TVs. This is right around the time that a lot of new TV models get introduced, but it's a safe bet that TCL's will be a focus on Prime Day again this year. They have a lot of value to the sort of members Amazon wants to attract to Prime Day. Definitely keep your eye on those as we approach July.

Long before the Roku TVs became the best "bang for your buck" in TV sets, TCL was known for budget screens. During Prime Day 2017, TCL was the king of the non-smart TV, too. The big seller was this "32-inch screen for $100." That's a price point that turns heads and sells out in an instant. The TV itself wasn't anything to write home about, but if you need something for a playroom or basement or something like that, keep an eye out for more price drops from TCL's budget collection this year.

TCL wasn't the only brand making marks on Prime Day, though. Samsung has a huge lineup of televisions, and it was more than inevitable that a few of them would go on sale. Like I said in my article on whether or not you should buy a TV on Prime Day, the best sort of TV deal to look out for is on mid-range sets. These are the TVs that have 4K, maybe 4K upscaling, some decent HDR support, and a nice size on the diagonal between 40 and 60 inches. These are the TVs that aren't fully equipped with crazy-expensive tech but definitely won't disappoint. Samsung has several series in this price range. The MU6300 series, for example, was introduced in March 2017. The 55-inch version debuted at $798 and dropped to $600 for Prime Day. The other sizes saw a similar price drop and it was one of the first for the lineup. The 75-inch version even dropped by $500 as Amazon's last big deal of the day. We also saw deals on the MU7000 series and the MU8000 series both on Prime Day and in the days leading up to it.

This year, the Samsung NU series has replaced the MU series. While we can't say for certain the NU series will go on sale during Prime Day, I'd still probably put money on it (except we're trying to save money here, people). The NU7100 series is the budget version, but keep an eye on the NU7300, NU8000, and NU8500 while you're at it.

We didn't see a lot of the higher-end TVs go on sale. Part of this is due to the fact that those sort of sets rarely drop in price. They are the top of the line for a reason, after all. One of my favorites we did see drop a couple hundred dollars was Sony's 65-inch X850E. At the time, it went down about $300 from what it had been selling for, but considering it was usually more than $1,500 that was a nice chunk off. The X850E was a bit of a step-down from the X900E series, but those did not go on sale. If you want something a little flashier than the models I mentioned above, keep an eye out for Sony's newest lineup the X850F.

The last set I want to mention comes from the first thing I mentioned in my other article. The best-selling TV of Prime Day was Amazon's Element Fire TV. It's not a coincidence, of course. Amazon gave the TV with Amazon hardware in it a lot more stage time than the others. Since then, however, Amazon hasn't announced a new 2018 model. The Fire TV OS is being distributed among several TV makers including Westinghouse and Best Buy's Insignia. It's hard to say what TVs will rise to prominence this year, but rest assured there will be a few with Amazon's operating system built right in.

