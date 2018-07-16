PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, oh my. There's a whole lot more to gaming than just the console you choose to play it on, which means there are tons of discounts out there to help enhance your experience. From controllers to games, subscriptions to online gaming and even merch, let Prime Day beef up your gaming collection for less.

Prime Day has brought a ton of price drops to gaming consoles, physical and digital games, accessories and more, and the Thrifter team has gone through each one to make sure that each one listed below is actually a good deal.

Prime Day is inching closer day by day, and with it comes the chance to snag some great gaming deals. Exclusive to Amazon Prime members, the sale is Amazon's version of a "Black Friday in July" sale and offers a variety of discounts on everything from its Echo devices to gaming consoles, kitchen gadgets and more.

While there's no telling what deals will be offered until much closer to the event, looking at previous sales can help shed some light on what to expect this year.

PlayStation Prime Day Deals

With E3 having just passed, there were a ton of video game deals available over the last few weeks. Sony had an entire "Days of Play" sale surrounding the event with various hardware and accessories discounted. The PlayStation 4 Pro dropped to $350 which is what it usually sells for when on sale, while there were also several PlayStation VR bundle deals as well. One such deal included the PSVR headset, PlayStation Camera and Doom for only $200. If Amazon is going to offer any PlayStation hardware deals on Prime Day, they should be able to at least match those offers... if not outdo them.

As for last Prime Day, a PlayStation 4 Slim Uncharted Bundle was offered for $230, but it'd be really great to see one available for $200.

Xbox One Prime Day Deals

Microsoft got in on the E3 fun too, offering deals like the Xbox One X console for $100 off its regular price. It'd be awesome if Amazon could match that sale, though it's more common for the console to be discounted by $50 if at all. During last year's Prime Day, the Xbox One S console was bundled with three games and two controllers for $240; recently however, we've seen bundles with the console and two games as low as $190. If Amazon could offer an Xbox bundle with a great game or two under $200, that would be a winner.

Nintendo Prime Day Deals

Finding a deal on the Nintendo Switch is still pretty difficult, unless you get lucky enough to shop on a day where there's an eBay flash sale offering 20% off. Sometimes we see bundles where there will be a game bundled with the console for around its regular price, but even those are rare to come across.

If Amazon offers any discount on the Nintendo Switch, or even a bundle, it will probably be a good deal if you haven't gotten your hands on the console yet. During Prime Day 2017, the site offered the New 3DS XL console for $25 off, and it's very likely we'll see a discount on a handheld Nintendo console this time too.

Other Prime Day Gaming Deals

Accessories and select games will be discounted as well. Maybe it'll be Far Cry 5, or God of War, or Super Mario Odyssey. There's also a chance we'll see a deal on newer releases like Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Mario Tennis Aces, or Detroit Become Human. Or all of them. It'd be great to pick those up around $40 or less, but you'll just have to keep watch and check back on Prime Day to find out what's available.

