Thanks to Apple's HomeKit, you can setup connected home devices, like lighting, locks, and thermostats to your iPhone and ask Siri to activate them for you. This tutorial lets you use the Raspberry Pi as a relay for Philips Hue lights for some extra DIY fun. Once connected, you can ask Siri to turn on your various connected devices that are hooked up to the RPi. Siri-enabled temperature sensor using Raspberry Pi

This project also uses Apple's HomeKit app, but when you set up a digital temperature sensor module, you can have it transfer data from your Raspberry Pi to your iPhone. Then, ask Siri to tell you the temperature in the room where the sensor is set up and you'll get an accurate reading. Make any smart device HomeKit supported with Homebridge

Homebridge for Raspberry Pi is an iPhone and iPad app that makes it possible for you to turn a Raspberry Pi into a HomeKit supported hub that works with any smart device, including ones that don't originally support HomeKit. This tutorial is not for a specific project, but it is a simple, detailed guide for setting up Homebridge on your Raspberry Pi so it can communicate with your iPhone and smart devices. R-PiAlerts Wi-Fi security system

This project is great for creating an outdoor security system that will alert you when something happens around the perimeter of your house. Using two Raspberry Pi units, you can set one up as a camera and the other as a notification device. Using iOS and macOS compatible software, you can get a notification sent to you, and then check to see if the movement is something you should be concerned with, or just a cat trying to find a warm place to hang out.

The Raspberry Pi is a pretty incredible little computer. But, many of the projects you need require some sort of monitor in order to get the device up and running with proper software and coding. With this VNC viewer project, you can turn your iPad (or even your iPhone) into a monitor for your Pi, so you can take care of projects without needing to set up your PC monitor (or TV set) with it.

We're all familiar with the advertisement issues facing our daily web browsing experience. If ads were a little more subdued, we wouldn't mind them so much. But, some websites take it to a whole new level. Instead of installing an ad blocker to each of your devices individually, you can use a Raspberry Pi to create a network wide ad blocker at the router level. It's important to remember that advertising is how websites make enough money to stay afloat. We recommend you whitelist sites you visit regularly to help them keep the lights on.