Happy Pi Day! If you have been waiting for the perfect time to get started creating something with a Raspberry Pi, there is no better day than 3.14. The Raspberry Pi is essentially a teeny tiny computer that's the size of a credit card. Its intention was to be a low-cost device which could facilitate the learning of programming and understanding hardware. Since its inception, the Raspberry Pi has remained amazingly affordable while also becoming more and more powerful and flexible. The things that can be done with a Raspberry Pi are pretty much only limited by your imagination. A quick search will reveal seemingly endless projects that can be done with a Pi. If you are looking for something fun to do with a young one or you're in the market to do something just for yourself, here are a few cool projects to create with a Raspberry Pi. All of these projects have various requirements, but it should come as no surprise that for every one you will need a Raspberry Pi. You can pick up your very own itty-bitty computing powerhouse at Amazon for only $36. See at Amazon Once you have your Raspberry Pi in hand you can take a look at this page on the Raspberry Pi site to get started understanding the basics. Once you have a decent handle on your new device you can move on to picking a project! Raspberry Pi SNES Classic

I have done a lot of different things with a Raspberry Pi but my absolute favorite has to be building my very own retro gaming rig. If you have been interested in one of the Nintendo Classic gaming consoles but you have been disappointed by the number of games or the price point, then you might want to consider this project. With a Raspberry Pi you can create a system which will play any and every vintage gaming console you can think of. You can check out our handy guide to building your own right here Raspberry Theremin

Years ago, the Beach Boys proved that if you are in possession of some good vibrations, the best way to show it is with a Theremin. Whether your intention is to create some revolutionary pop music or you want to score a cheesey horror flick, the Theremin is a great way to go. Created by Leon Theremin in the early 1900's this instrument is iconic in the sound it produces and it's an absolute blast to play with. Check out these instructions on the Raspberry Pi site to build your very own. Raspberry Wearables

Ok, so maybe you're not really into the idea of creating a gaming console or an obscure instrument. Maybe you're more into making a jacket that's dripping with programmable LED's. If that's the case then the world is your oyster. You are really only limited by your own imagination and your patience to learn how to do it. If you want to get started with Raspberry wearables, then I suggest heading over to the Raspberry Pi site for a little guidance. Raspberry go-kart