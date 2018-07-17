Amazon's Prime Day 2018 is in its final stretch, and the Thrifter team has sorted through thousands of products to find a few hundred of the best deals during the event. As expected, some deals sold out within minutes, and others lasted much longer than anticipated. Instead of trying to sort through all of the deals that have been posted to see what is or isn't still available, we decided to make things easy for you.

Luckily, even after more than 24 hours have passed, some of our favorite deals are still going strong. From memory cards to RoboVacs, DNA testing kits, smart home supplies, and most of Amazon's own hardware, so let's break it down and let you know what you should still be buying.

Amazon Devices

Before the official Prime Day event even kicked off, Amazon slashed the price of its own Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle hardware by up to 50%. We anticipated a price drop across the lineup of devices but weren't expecting so many of them to become so affordable. Amazon has already stated that the Fire TV Stick, which is down to just $20, was one of the best-selling Prime Day deals in the early results. With how many of these have likely sold already, it's a bit crazy that more of them aren't out of stock. Some do have slight shipping delays, so be sure to make note of that when placing your order.

HDTVs

Whether you're looking to step into the world of 4K or just grab a TV for the guest room, Prime Day has a bunch of great options available. Prices continue to drop on these feature-loaded TVs, and we are beginning to wonder just how low they can actually go. The biggest decision you'll need to make here is whether you are most interested in Amazon's Fire TV software or Roku's offering since these have it built right into the TV.

Smart Home

Prime Day did not disappoint when it came to smart home gear this year. There were large discounts on everything from video doorbells to security cameras, smart bulbs, lights, and even locks for your front door. With discounted gear from Philips Hue, Ring, August and more, there are still a bunch of great deals you can take advantage of if you want to help lower the cost of your dream home. We are beginning to see shipping delays on a lot of these items, but that shouldn't be a cause for concern. You can still get your orders in and lock in the discounted price, and Amazon will ship it as soon as they can.

More deals

There are a bunch of other great deals across a variety of categories that are still available. From personal care items to fashion accessories, digital media, video game must-haves and more, there's simply too much to break out on its own. Here's a small sample of what we think are the deals you just can't miss out on, but for a full list of deals, you'll want to check out this great roundup.