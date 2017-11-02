Looking for the best way to control your Apple TV? Check out these great remotes!

While all Apple TVs come with the Siri Remote some people just don't like using it. Lucky for you, there are other options if you feel like you want a better experience.

Whether you hate the Siri Remote, lost your old one, or just scouting out the market, here are our favorite remotes to control your Apple TV.

Siri Remote

If you've lost or broken your Siri Remote and need a replacement, you can pick one up at Apple for $59.

The small black glass remote is what ships with all new Apple TVs and it can do everything pretty simply. Use the touch trackpad on top of the remote to navigate through menus, fast forward, rewind, and otherwise control content.

Of course, the big advantage of the Siri Remote is Siri. Hold down the Siri button (the one that has the microphone icon on it), and you can tell Siri to play content, search for apps, and even recite your password for Apple ID when you need to.

See at Apple





Logitech Harmony Elite

If you want a universal remote control that can do absolutely everything and you don't care about the price, the Logitech Harmony Elite (also known as the Harmony 950) is hands down the best remote you can get.

The first thing that stands out for the Harmony Elite is its touchscreen. Acting as the central hub, the touchscreen allows you to access all the different devices you have connected to the remote, making it easy to switch between using your Apple TV, gaming console, cable box, or any other device. One touch can turn on your TV, set the input, turn on the Apple TV, and switch to your speaker system. It can even control your smart lights.

The remote control has a rechargeable battery and charging dock, which is super convenient for topping off and keeping it from getting lost in the couch.

The Logitech Harmony Elite is the remote to end all remotes; however, it will cost you about $250.

See at Amazon





Logitech Harmony 650

The Logitech Harmony 650 is like a little brother to the Harmony Elite, and it can almost do everything its big brother can do, and it only costs about $45.

Compatible with over 20,000 devices (including Apple TV) and with the ability to be connected to eight devices at a time, the Harmony 650 is more than capable to replace every remote in your house. The small screen near the top of the remote is the convenient hub where all your most complicated strings of actions can be accessed with the touch of a button. Turn on your TV, sound system, Apple TV, and even switch the video inputs all at once without having to bat an eye.

See at Amazon





Inteset INT-422 4-in-1

If you're hoping to spend a little less but still want a remote that can control multiple devices, the Inteset INT-422 4-in-1 could be your best bet.

The greatest thing about this remote is it comes preset to use with your Apple TV, which makes it incredibly easy to set up. Simply by pushing either the A, B, C or D buttons, you can set up the remote to function for Apple TV, Xbox One, Windows Media Center, and Roku respectively, making it easy to switch back and forth between devices. If you have an Apple Tv and one of the other devices listed, picking up this remote is a no-brainer.

The remote is also fully backlit with LEDs, so you don't have to worry about losing it in the dark when you're watching movies. You can pick up the Inteset INT-422 4-in-1 for $30 at Amazon.

See at Amazon





GE 33709

If you absolutely hate the Siri Remote and are looking for the cheapest replacement, the GE 33709 is the best option for you.

Although the GE 33709 very basic remote, it can still work with four devices at once. It also uses conventional AAA batteries (which aren't included) which means you'll get months of battery life and you don't have to worry about another charging cord or station in your home.

The master volume control feature allows you to control the volume output of your TV regardless of what device it's currently functioning with and the A, B, C, D button are all programmable presets, meaning you can change the way the remote works depending on which device it's controlling.

The best part of the GE 33709? The price. You can pick it up for only $9!

See at Amazon





Want to know more about using a universal remote with your Apple TV?

Almost any universal remote can be used with an Apple TV you just have to set it up!

Read: How to use a universal remote with Apple TV

Which remote do you use?

Let us know in the comments below!