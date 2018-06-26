See at Best Buy

It's not always easy to get a hold of, but Nintendo's refresh of it's globally popular Super Nintendo Entertainment System is the kind of thing every child of the 80's is likely to want connected to their television. I mean come on, it's the same SNES you had as a kid but smaller and supports wireless controllers. How do you say no to that?

Joking aside, there is one massive downside to this console. You get 20+ really great games included with the console, but no official way to add any others. This console does not have a cartridge slot like the original SNES, so you can't just play an older game you happen to still have. If you want to add more games, there are unofficial hacks to allow it, but you're walking a fairly questionable legal line in doing so on top of voiding the warranty. If that's you thing, go nuts! Either way this console is a ton of fun, and looks so good in any living room.