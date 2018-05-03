iRobot Roomba 690

You'd be hard-pressed to find a list of the best robot vacuums without the good ol' Roomba 690. This $300 vacuum is a popular, reliable, and powerful bot that works on carpet and hard floors. It has a three-stage cleaning system, meaning it uses brush rollers, a fan-shaped edge brush, and suction to knock loose dirt and debris and lift it from your floors. It also features Roomba's Dirt Detect technology which uses the robot's sensors to recognize problem areas that need additional cleaning attention. The Roomba 690 will run for up to 60 minutes and can return to its base for charging before its battery depletes.

The Roomba 690 is Wi-Fi connected, giving you the option to control your robovac from its companion smartphone app. It also works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, meaning you can issue a voice command to start it cleaning. This is particularly handy if you accidentally, say, drop an entire box of cornflakes on the floor and need to keep your hands free for, say, holding back your dogs from eating the entire pile of said cornflakes … that's just an example, it's definitely not from experience.

If you want a simple, affordable, reliable robotic vacuum, the 690 is among the most popular on the market.