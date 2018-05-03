I don't know who decided spring time meant clean time, but they must've been a monster. As the cold months disappear and the days lengthen, the last thing anyone wants to be doing is scrubbing floors and cleaning up pet hair. Luckily, you can shorten your spring cleaning checklist a bit by picking up one of these robotic vacuum cleaners. There are many robovacs on the market that claim to pack in all sorts of unique features but when you get right down to it, many of them are the same. These are some of the best, truly unique, truly feature-packed robot vacuums we've come across in 2018!
iRobot Roomba 690
You'd be hard-pressed to find a list of the best robot vacuums without the good ol' Roomba 690. This $300 vacuum is a popular, reliable, and powerful bot that works on carpet and hard floors. It has a three-stage cleaning system, meaning it uses brush rollers, a fan-shaped edge brush, and suction to knock loose dirt and debris and lift it from your floors. It also features Roomba's Dirt Detect technology which uses the robot's sensors to recognize problem areas that need additional cleaning attention. The Roomba 690 will run for up to 60 minutes and can return to its base for charging before its battery depletes.
The Roomba 690 is Wi-Fi connected, giving you the option to control your robovac from its companion smartphone app. It also works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, meaning you can issue a voice command to start it cleaning. This is particularly handy if you accidentally, say, drop an entire box of cornflakes on the floor and need to keep your hands free for, say, holding back your dogs from eating the entire pile of said cornflakes … that's just an example, it's definitely not from experience.
If you want a simple, affordable, reliable robotic vacuum, the 690 is among the most popular on the market.
iRobot Roomba 980
The Roomba 980 is a powerhouse of a robotic vacuum. This $800 machine can clean for up to 120 minutes at a time but will dock, recharge, and start cleaning again until the job is done. It uses Roomba's Smart Mapping technology to literally map out your house, creating the most efficient cleaning route and remembering where it's been and what it has left to clean. Its third-generation motor gives it ten times the cleaning power of the 690, so it's well equipped to handle thicker carpeting, pet hair, and ground-in dirt. In fact, it will automatically increase its power when it senses it's cleaning on carpet in order to get the job done.
Much like the 690, the 980 is Wi-Fi connected. You can use the companion app to control your robovac and view a map of your home. It's a handy way to check in on your robot's progress and see what rooms remain on the checklist. You can also adjust the way it cleans, choosing between one and two passes, an edge clean for the baseboards, and increased power for rooms where you want things extra sparkly. That Wi-Fi connection also means it'll work with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. If you'd rather have your robot clean spontaneously (rather than by a predetermined schedule), issuing a command via Alexa or the Google Assistant makes the whole process a lot simpler.
If you're a pet owner, have a large home, or just want the best Roomba has to offer, the Roomba 980 is the robotic vacuum for you.
ECOVACS Deebot N79S
Roomba may be one of the most well-known smart vacuum brands but they're not the only company creating robots that'll do your chores for you. Ecovacs makes a $250 robotic vacuum cleaner with many of the same features you'll find in a device from Roomba. The Deebot N79S runs for about 1.7 hours before it needs to recharge and includes a three-stage cleaning system (brush rollers, an edge brush, and vacuum suction). It's got all the sensors you'd expect in a robotic vacuum, meaning it'll readjust its path upon collision and stop before it rolls off a stair step.
While it doesn't feature room-mapping technology (that's usually reserved for the pricier bots), it does automatically return to its charger when it needs to top up. The Wi-Fi connected vacuum works with a companion app for scheduling and out-of-the-home control, includes a remote for in-home control, and works with Amazon Alexa. Ecovacs notes that this robot isn't designed to handle high-pile carpeting, but it's perfect for hard floors and low-pile carpeting. It's also worth noting that its replacement parts are relatively inexpensive. You can get a brush roll, air filter, and edge brushes for $25.
If you're looking for a budget friendly robotic vacuum with voice control, the Ecovacs Deebot N79S is worth a look. If you've got high-pile carpeting or shed-prone pets, this one's probably not for you.
eufy RoboVac 11+
eufy's RoboVac 11+ is a budget friendly robovac with features aimed at pet owners. The $230 vacuum features eufy's BoostIQ technology which, like Roomba's line of vacuums, will increase suction when it detects problem areas. It has a similar three-stage cleaning system, as well. It's perfect for cleaning up dirt, debris, and pet hair. eufy says you can expect about 100 minutes of runtime per charge and thanks to its sizable dust box, you should be able to let it run the entire 100 minutes without needing to empty it. Its 11 infrared sensors and pressure-sensitive bumper help it navigate around obstacles and its drop-sensing technology keeps it from taking a tumble down the stairs. Like the other models on the list, the RoboVac 11+ will return to its charger when it needs to top up.
Wondering what you're losing for the less-expensive price? This robovac doesn't have Wi-Fi connectivity. You won't be able to control your robot while you're out of your home, but you can set it cleaning with the included remote control.
If you're after a no-frills robotic vacuum that'll do the simple job of cleaning your floors without a bunch of extra setup screens and app-connection processes, eufy's RoboVac 11+ is the one!
Neato Robotics D7
Neato Robotics' D7 robot vacuum is — dare I say — neato! The $800 vacuum has an odd shape when compared to the other models on the list — there's a reason for that. Its D-shaped design gives it more room for an extra-large dust box, a wider cleaning brush, and a closer clean for corners and baseboards. Neato says the D7's Turbo Mode is designed to pick up tiny dust particles and pet hair that cling to your carpets and floors. Like the Roomba 980, the D7 uses laser scans to map out your home and create an efficient cleaning path. It also supports real-time object detection, so you won't be hearing it bump, bump, thump into chairs and walls as it tries to find its way around. With 120 minutes of runtime and a three-stage cleaning process, you'll be able to sit back while the bot cleans your entire home.
Once the D7 has mapped out your home, you can use the companion app to create virtual boundaries that'll keep the vacuum from running over your tassel-laden carpet or bumping into your pet's water bowl. I'm all too familiar with the surprise messes and incessant beeping of a robotic vacuum cleaner that went somewhere it wasn't supposed to go. Save yourself the trouble and get a robot with mapping tech! The Wi-Fi connected vacuum works with the Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and — for some reason — has a Facebook Chatbot. 🤷♂️
If you want a full-featured robovac with top-of-the-line features and a unique, edge-and-corner-cleaning design, Neato Robotics' D7 is the one you want to go with.
Thoughts?
Are you thinking about getting a robot vacuum? Do you have one that made our list? Love one that didn't make our list? Be sure to share your thoughts and recommendations in the comments!