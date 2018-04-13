Role-playing games are so wide in variety that it's hard to pick only a handful to feature, but when it comes to finding a game that you can sink an abundance of time into, RPGs are second to none! I tend to look for three main components when it comes to excellent RPGs: great storytelling, complex gameplay, and solid character progression; here are my favorite RPGs for your Apple TV. Transistor

Oceanhorn

Evoland 2

Dungeon Hunter 5 Transistor

Modern RPGs are a dime a dozen, but none are painted in quite so stunning a manner as Transistor. Supergiant Games's sci-fi/action game sets you on a path through a futuristic electro-punk city with a mystical weapon and enemies to outwit and defeat. Though shorter than your average Final Fantasy entry, Transistor nevertheless captivates and offers great replay value with its quests and power-ups — though I'd settle for just exploring its beautifully rendered environments. $4.99 - Download Now Oceanhorn

Oceanhorn is the closest thing to a real Zelda game you'll probably ever get on your iPhone and iPad. When you're playing it with an MFi-certified game controller, it's easy to forget you're even playing a mobile game! In Oceanhorn, you must grow from boy to man, searching for your father with only his old notebook and a mysterious necklace to guide you. You'll sail the Uncharted Seas, solving puzzles, battling monsters, learning magic, and collecting treasure, while you play to unlock the secrets of Arcadia and the sea monster, Oceanhorn. With colorful graphics, a fun combat style, and challenging puzzles, this adventure RPG feels like a console title. Plus, It's got a pretty lengthy story, meaning it will keep you entertained for hours on end. $7.99 - Download Now Evoland 2

Evoland has a sequel, and it is everything you loved from the original and more. Evoland 2 once again explores the history of video games in a wonderful adventure that morphs and changes as the story progresses. You start out as a colorless 2D figure in a drab 2D environment that looks an awful lot like an original Nintendo GameBoy Game. The controls are simple and the narrator is leading you through but the more you explore and learn, the more stuff gets added to the game. Soon you'll be in color and in a full 3D landscape fighting monsters and completing quests. With over 20 hours of gameplay, this epic adventure is a giant love letter to the history of video games, and it's indeed a one-of-a-kind experience. $6.99 - Download Now Dungeon Hunter 5